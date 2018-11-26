Staff leave cut at local aged care facility: union

Shift workers at the St Francis Aged Care facility in Grafton stand to lose a week of annual leave after Catholic Healthcare changed the way it defines the phrase "outside normal hours.” according to the Health Sevices Union.

They say around 500 workers will be affected across NSW throughout their residential aged care facilities.

However a spokeswoman for Catholic Healthcare has dismissed the claim of 500 workers as "pure speculation” and called the union's claim misleading.

Health Services Union (HSU) NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said workers were stunned that their fifth week of annual leave, which is a standard working condition for shift workers across the aged care sector, had been taken away without any consultation.

"Catholic Healthcare has taken away a week's annual leave from workers on the grounds that calculating worker's correct leave entitlement is too hard. In reality, however, this is just a blatant attempt to cut costs by playing word games with the Enterprise Agreement,” Mr Hayes said.

Mr Hayes claimed that currently any worker who regularly works outside of normal hours (9am to 5pm) is entitled to a fifth week of Annual Leave.

"Catholic Healthcare has unilaterally decided that from now on, the entire shift needs to be outside the hours of 6am-7pm for it be officially counted,” Mr Hayes said.

"This cynically rules out a majority of shift workers, as afternoon shifts typically go from 2:30/3pm to 11pm, and night shifts typically go from 11pm to 7am.

"Working in aged care can be physically and emotionally draining, so the fifth week of leave is extremely important to the health and wellbeing of our members in this sector. Sadly, I fear that this decision will encourage more workers to leave the industry, and will have a negative effect on the level of care provided to aged care residents.”

Mr Hayes said that to the HSU's knowledge, Catholic Healthcare was the only aged care provider to define shift work in this way.

The Catholic Healthcare spokeswoman said they were committed to providing its people with access to all of their entitlements under our Enterprise Agreement including the additional annual leave available to Shift workers.

"We continue to appreciate and recognise the enormous value that our people bring to the lives of others,” she said.

"Contrary to the claim of the HSU, we have not sought to 'cut costs'. Rather, we have simply sought to apply some reasonable, practical guidance around the way that shift workers are identified to ensure that this additional annual leave is being applied consistently and equitably across our organisation.”

Calling the HSU claims on the numbers affected 'speculation', the spokeswoman said that the over whelming majority of employees who qualify for the fifth week do so based on their weekend work alone and would continue to do so.

"On this basis, the HSU claim that this refinement will 'rule out the majority of shift workers' is in our view misleading,” she said.

The HSU has lodged a dispute in the Fair Work Commission over the issue, and is seeking to have access to the fifth week of leave restored.

"The HSU is calling on Catholic Healthcare to reverse its decision, and to safeguard existing leave conditions in its next Enterprise Bargaining Agreement,” Mr Hayes said.

Catholic Healthcare said the remained committed to working with the HSU on this matter but in the absence of an agreement would welcome the opportunity to have this matter heard by Fair Work.