Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Staff, Optus owed millions after travel company collapses

by Hayden Johnson
15th Jul 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE COVID-19 lockdown of Australia's borders has forced a Gold Coast international phone company into administration owing a staggering $2.2 million to workers and creditors.

TravelSim, which was put into administration on July 2, sold cheap SIM cards to international travellers before it was decimated by the COVID-19-forced border shutdown.

Nine of the company's workers are owed $216,423 while unsecured creditors are out-of-pocket $2.06 million.

Optus Mobile is the largest creditor, owed $1.3 million.

TravelSim director Jaimen Zimmerman's five related companies owing $905,000 to TravelSim - but according to its financial report $0 is likely to be recovered.

Administrators are working to recapitalise and sell the Gold Coast company, which has provided a mobile service for international travellers since 2006.

 

TravelSim’s prepaid SIM card pack.
TravelSim’s prepaid SIM card pack.

 

The products are rechargeable services that work with existing handsets by providing a new Australian mobile number on a SIM card.

Mr Zimmermann had previously said Australia's three-month international border closure had "decimated" the company, in what would traditionally be the busiest time of the year when Aussies flock to Europe for its summer.

TravelSim had recently diversified to offer a local mobile service through its FlexiSim product.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants Partner Jason Bettles was appointed voluntary administrator of TravelSim Australia Pty Ltd.

"Our goal, together with the director is to navigate through this incredibly difficult period to get the best possible result for the business, its customers and creditors," Mr Bettles said.

Originally published as Staff, Optus owed millions after travel company collapses

More Stories

business company finance technolgoy travelsim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Busy hands help create great work

        premium_icon Busy hands help create great work

        Art & Theatre Two artists with a love of craft and creation have their work featured at gallery

        Coffs Harbour back on national sporting calendar

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour back on national sporting calendar

        Cricket Coveted fixture to return to C.ex stadium after wildly successful first hit out

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Volunteer groups benefit from $5000 grants

        premium_icon Volunteer groups benefit from $5000 grants

        News Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan yesterday announced funding for two Clarence...