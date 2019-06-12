Menu
TALK IT OUT: Building strong minds workshops have run throughout the Valley.
Health

Staff posed to help Indigenous communities in tough times

Kathryn Lewis
by
12th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
MENTAL health professionals in the Valley are more equipped than ever before to help the Aboriginal community through tough times.

Over the past few months the National Employment Services Association has run the Building Strong Minds workshops around the Clarence for staff and community members who work with Aboriginal communities.

NESA senior remote training co-ordinator Wendy French said providing culturally appropriate support was crucial to tackling issues.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples view health in a holistic context that encompasses mental health, physical, cultural and spiritual health,” she said.

"Land is central to wellbeing and when the harmony of these interrelations is disrupted, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander ill health persists.”

Nearly 200 people have been trained across 12 workshops, with three more headed to Yamba over the coming weeks.

Ms French said the course is based on evidence from a consensus of Aboriginal people who have lived experience of mental health issues and professionals.

For more information on the next course in Yamba contact Wendy French on 0402 494 670.

Grafton Daily Examiner

