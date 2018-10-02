Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An airline worker loads a Malaysia Airlines jet at Sydney International Airport. Picture: AAP Image/Jordan Shields
An airline worker loads a Malaysia Airlines jet at Sydney International Airport. Picture: AAP Image/Jordan Shields
News

Protests at all Australian airports today

by Staff writer and AAP
2nd Oct 2018 12:14 PM

WORKERS at Australia's five main airports will protest pay and working conditions as part of a global day of action today, with flight disruptions and delays expected.

Staff across the board from baggage handlers, check in officers and security will walk off the job to attend a public demonstration led by the Transport Workers' Union (TWU), who are calling on the federal government to "mandate airports and airlines responsible for labour standards".

It is expected there will be delays at all airports hosting protests, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth airports.

 

 

A protest will be held at Sydney International Airport at 9.30am. Picture: AAP/Jordan Shields
A protest will be held at Sydney International Airport at 9.30am. Picture: AAP/Jordan Shields

The TWU says the protests will coincide with the release of its submission to the Productivity Commission's inquiry into economic regulation of airports.

The union says the submission warns that low standards are affecting aviation safety and security.

"Airport workers have seen their jobs downgraded in recent years with a majority on forced part-time hours," the TWU said.

"The low rates, split shifts and poor conditions have led to workers forced to sleep at airports."

TWU National Vice President John Berger during a Victorian bus drivers strike for better pay in Melbourne in July. Picture: AAP/Wayne Taylor
TWU National Vice President John Berger during a Victorian bus drivers strike for better pay in Melbourne in July. Picture: AAP/Wayne Taylor

 

PROTESTS

Sydney international terminal arrivals - 9.30am

Melbourne Virgin domestic arrivals - 11am

Brisbane domestic terminal between Qantas and Virgin - 11am

Adelaide airport main entrance - 10.30am

Perth domestic terminal - 10am

airports editors picks travel

Top Stories

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Crime Assistance required to help find man who allegedly committed act of indecency

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:20 PM
    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    Pets & Animals How the aging racehorse I saved from slaughter changed my life.

    Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    premium_icon Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    News Business community looks to the future

    Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    premium_icon Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    Crime 24-year-old allegedly led police on a beach pursuit before escaping

    Local Partners