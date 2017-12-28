Townsend mow down the competition

WINNERS: Townsend Mowers owner Lynda Welch (centre) celebrates with Jacob Gordan and Callan Jones after winning the Cox dealership award for highest sales in NSW per capita.

WINNERS: Townsend Mowers owner Lynda Welch (centre) celebrates with Jacob Gordan and Callan Jones after winning the Cox dealership award for highest sales in NSW per capita. Jarrard Potter

WHEN Lynda Welch arrived at work one morning, the last thing she expected to find at the front door was a statewide award.

Townsend Mowers earned the title of the highest selling Cox Dealership per capita during the 2016/2017 season, and owner Ms Welch said she was thrilled with the award.

"It's a big award to win because we're such a little place and we haven't been open for long, it's just been over a year," she said.

"It hasn't been a long time since we opened so to get this award we were blown away.

"I couldn't believe it, it came in the mail, I had no idea what is was. We didn't know we had won, it was a complete surprise. I thought they were joking at first. The trophy had a letter with it, and I read it wondering if it was for real.

"Only five were given out Australia wide, we were named the NSW winners, and we competed against all the big showrooms and things. It's pretty impressive to come out on top, it was really good."

Ms Welch said she attributes the success to the knowledge of her staff.

"All the boys really know their mowers and do a really good job," she said.