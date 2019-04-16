Stage fright hits Magpies in loss to Turkeys

NRRRL: The Lower Clarence Magpies had a case of stage fright when they hosted the Kyogle Turkeys at Yamba on Sunday.

Despite putting in some hard yards at training, the Magpies were disappointing 34-6 losers to the Turkeys.

Despite the scoreline, there were some positives for the Magpies.

Club president John Elisaia said there were several patches of play where the Magpies put pressure on their opponents, only to let it slip at the vital moment.

He put the result down to it being "just one of those games clubs have in a season” where things refuse to go right.

"Magpies appeared to look and at times played flat,” Elisaia said.

"If the Magpies played like they trained in the week leading up to today's game the result could have been totally different.

"The squad shows signs of slowly coming together,.

"It comes down to the big 'C' word for the squad ... commitment, both to training and turning up mentally on game days.”

Earlier the Magpies under-18s gave a faultless display of rugby league to trounce Kyogle 44-nil.

The Magpies ladies league tag team were unlucky in their 10-8 loss.

The Easter break will give some players the chance to recover from some niggling injuries and all squads to work on some needed areas.