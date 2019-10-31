Stage is set for jam-packed few days

THE entertainment planets align from today and across the weekend as one of the biggest line-ups to strike the Clarence gets under way.

Getting started today with the legendary Jaca Thursday activities, there is plenty of live music in store from the wee hours of this morning to late tonight.

This morning the Jacaranda Thursday activities begin at the usual red-eye time of 6am for the free breakfast in Market Square.

The live performances start at 8am with combined primary school band at Market Square while the Prince St stage features piano/vocal duo Who's Charlie, who will be serving up all your favourites from the 70s, 80s and 90s. You can also catch the talented pair later that afternoon at the Village Green Hotel from 3pm.

At 9am Nana Glen father/son trio D'Boyzos featuring the talent Dyball family take to the Market Square stage playing a mix of indie hits from now along with some classics.

From 11am the seasoned outfit Big River Blues band will bring members' combined stage experience to the Prince Street stage to move and groove among the business performance that morning.

Homegrown country music star Col Finley returns to the local stage and Market Square from 1pm to get the crowds rocking through the afternoon while the Clocktower Hotel has long-time favourite Benny Black back. The purplest pub in Grafton, the Jacaranda Hotel, will host Austin Powers theme with Secret Squirrel at the musical helm.

That evening Grafton's favourites sisters The McClymonts return to their hometown for One Acoustic Night at the Saraton Theatre. Enjoy the sheer beauty of the girls' natural vocal talent and their gorgeous harmonies in one of the most sublime performance spaces for acoustic shows in the Clarence.

Tickets on sale from the theatre or their website.

On Friday you can enjoy one of the world's oldest forms of music when local first nation groups get together for River Dreaming A Day of Culture. Enjoy traditional music and dance that goes back 80,000 years. That night the Riverlight festival (aka Venetian Carnival) will serve up more great local musical and dance talent along with the much loved fireworks display over the river.

You can also warm up for Saturday's Jacarok at Roches Hotel with its pre-party triple bill event on Friday night featuring Death by Carrot, Salt and Steel plus Coin Slot.

Across the weekend there is more great live music with some huge events and show set for various venues and locations.

Leading the charge is Jacarok which starts at 11am and continues all day until 10.30pm. If you get in early (before 2pm it's free otherwise expect to pay $15 to get straight into the afternoon/evening line-up.

There are some amazing bands and musicians set to take to the massive Riverstage including Melbourne's Joe Terror, Sydney's sought after Red Bee and lots of talented local outfits and young musicians to fill the day with an awesome festival soundtrack.

In contrast, down at Market Square that afternoon you can catch the GDSC Pipe Band in action as the band plays all those traditional Scottish classics including the very popular Scotland the Brave.

If you aren't already ensconced at Jacarok after the floats you can enjoy the free side show at Market Square.

If you are after something a bit racier than head on over the South Grafton's School of Arts to catch the international acrobatic burlesque sensations Club Briefs. Not for the faint- hearted or those under 18, expect to see some amazing performances by this provocative troupe of dancing, twisting artists in a setting you've never seen the likes of before.

The boys will also be back on Sunday night for a repeat performance. Tickets to both shows at trybooking.com or if not sold out, at door.

This talented crew will also be donning their daywear/circus hats for a special family friendly Brat Kids Carnival at 3pm on Sunday afternoon so take advantage of seeing world class performers right here in the Clarence this weekend.

Speaking of class, who doesn't love Carl Barron? Carl will be here for the weekend too and although he is almost always a sell out whenever he visits the Clarence there are a few single seats left for his Sunday night show.

No doubt Barron will be doing the rounds of the Jacaranda Festival while he is here looking for some of that obeservational comedy he is absolutely lauded for. He will be at the Saraton Theatre on Saturday and Sunday nights so keep your eye out for him.

Of course down river there is the usual range of great touring and local outfits on the regular beat, this weekend's standouts Vaggaphonics at the Pacific Hotel on Friday night, Pete Memphis Elvis Extravaganza at Yamba Bowling Club Saturday and guitar legend Mal Eastick with local legend Andrew Hegedus at both the bowlo in Yamba on Friday and South Services on Saturday night.

Enjoy the next few days and remember there are a bunch of Melbourne Cup luncheons coming up on Tuesday right across the Clarence if you still have any petrol left in the entertainment engine.