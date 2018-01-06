Stage set for new champion at community swims

BIRDS EYE VIEW: The view of the Yamba Ocean Swims from the Surf Life Saving clubhouse.

OCEAN SWIMS: The competition at the annual Yamba Ocean Swims has been blasted wide open with the omission of reigning two-time champion Sawtell's Ky Kinsela.

The 16-year-old, who blazed home in record time in the 2km open swim last year, has since been selected for the Australian Youth Surf Sports team and will put his focus into competing for his country on Sunday.

Kinsela has claimed both the 700m and 2km events for the past two years running, and his absence provides a great opportunity for some new competitors to take the Yamba Ocean Swims throne.

One of the leading front runners in the 700m swim from Convent Beach to Main Beach will be Yamba Surf Life Saving club member Will Brighton, who took on open competition at the prestigious Coolongatta Gold event last year.

"With Ky out, it really gives an opportunity for someone else to show what they have got,” Yamba SLSC surf sports director Jim Dougherty said.

"Ben Jimmieson finished among the place-getters last year and will give it a fair shake.

MISSING IN ACTION: Sawtell superfish Ky Kinsela will not defend his Yamba Ocean Swim title on Sunday. LEFT: Main Beach was a hive of activity last year.

"Young Joey Warne, who won his division in the 12-14 years last year, could also be one who benefits. I know Ky was only 15 when he won his first Yamba Ocean Swim, so maybe it is time for Joey to step up.”

In the ladies event, 16-year-old Kingscliff teen Anthea Warne will return to Yamba's shores as she aims to go back-to-back in the annual event.

Warne was unstoppable last year, claiming wins in all three events including the $100 Dash for Cash.

The young flier from Cudgen Headland SLSC pegged herself as a sprinter after taking out the 700m event in a quick 9.34 minutes but was equally impressive in the long distance event, almost breaking the 25- minute barrier.

But the teenage flier will not have it all her own way with 2017 Coffs Harbour Ocean Swims champion Meegan Hoare ready to give it all she has at Yamba.

Dougherty said conditions had been perfect at Yamba this week and with more than 120 swimmers already registered, the day was shaping up to be a great one.

"It is all coming along nicely," he said. "Whether we get to last year's total of 334 swimmers remains to be seen. But there is still plenty of time to register and we encourage everyone to give it a go.”