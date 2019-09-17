Stage two works begin on Grafton intersection

Road works at the intersection of Villiers St and Pound St Grafton

Road works at the intersection of Villiers St and Pound St Grafton Tim Jarrett

Changed traffic conditions on Villiers and Pound streets at Grafton Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Villiers and Pound streets at Grafton as part of work for the new Grafton bridge project.

Work started in early August to improve the roundabout at the intersection of Villiers and Pound streets, including replacing sections of the roundabout and widening the road.

With stage one of the work complete, traffic on Villiers Street will be shifted slightly tothe east overnight on Thursday 19 September to allow for stage two to start.

Work to move traffic will be carried out from 6pm. Traffic on Villiers Street will remain one lane in each direction through the intersection.

Road works at the intersection of Villiers St and Pound St Grafton RMS

The completion of stage one also means left-in, left-out access to the eastern side of Pound Street from Villiers Street will be reinstated.

Detours for heavy and light vehicles will remain in place for the second stage of work, which is expected to be completed in about three weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm weekdays and between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays, although at times there will be the need to work outside of these hours.