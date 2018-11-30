Entertainment
Stages light up around the Clarence this weekend
Tonight
- Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- TAFE Music Class of '18 Graduation Gig, from 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Friday
- Clocky Fridays DJ Reti and Dipper and Guests, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood, from 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Du' East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Empire Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- ABBA-riginal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Push, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, from 8pm, Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Brett Hitchcock, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Chunky Dip supported by DJ RJay, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Nicole Brophy, from 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Carols by Candlelight featuring Rhonda Burchmore, Alumy Creek Reserve.
- Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood, from 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Hekyl and Jive, 8.30- 11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Mescalito Blues, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- ABBA-riginal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Hard Drive, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Three Randy Poets, Lawrence Hall.
- Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood, from 2pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Monthly Hit of Country w/ Olaha Baby, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Ino Pio, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- A Taste of Irish Christmas, 8pm, Adults $41.50, Children $36.50, Yamba Bowling Club.
Coming Soon
- December 7: John Schumann, Shane Howard and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band, Grafton District Services Club.
- December 8: UK Bee Geez, Maclean Bowling Club.
- December 21: Violet Vibes official pre-party featuring Jordan Burns, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.