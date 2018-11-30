Menu
Catch The Three Randy Poets at the Lawrence Hall on Sunday.
Stages light up around the Clarence this weekend

Lesley Apps
by
30th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
Tonight

  • Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • TAFE Music Class of '18 Graduation Gig, from 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Friday

  • Clocky Fridays DJ Reti and Dipper and Guests, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood, from 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Du' East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Empire Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • ABBA-riginal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Push, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, from 8pm, Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Brett Hitchcock, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Chunky Dip supported by DJ RJay, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Nicole Brophy, from 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Carols by Candlelight featuring Rhonda Burchmore, Alumy Creek Reserve.
  • Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood, from 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Hekyl and Jive, 8.30- 11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mescalito Blues, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • ABBA-riginal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Hard Drive, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Three Randy Poets, Lawrence Hall.
  • Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood, from 2pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Monthly Hit of Country w/ Olaha Baby, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Ino Pio, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • A Taste of Irish Christmas, 8pm, Adults $41.50, Children $36.50, Yamba Bowling Club.

Coming Soon

  • December 7: John Schumann, Shane Howard and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band, Grafton District Services Club.
  • December 8: UK Bee Geez, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • December 21: Violet Vibes official pre-party featuring Jordan Burns, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
    Local Partners