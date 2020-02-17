Staggering amount raised by fire concert

A star-studded line-up has hit the stage for Fire Fight Australia, raising millions of dollars to help with bushfire recovery efforts.

Tens of thousands of people bought tickets for the sold-out extravaganza at Sydney's ANZ stadium over the weekend, hosted by Celeste Barber, with all ticket profits going to groups which are helping fire-ravaged communities get back on their feet.

As of Monday morning, the total fundraising figure was estimated at around $9.5 million.

Rock behemoths Queen + Adam Lambert reprised the band's iconic 1985 Live Aid set for the roaring crowd, with Alice Cooper, Irish favourite Ronan Keating and singer-songwriter k.d. lang also performing.

John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Lambert said their involvement was a "no-brainer" while Keating, whose brother-in-law is a volunteer firefighter in Queensland, flew into the country especially for the concert.

"I wanted people in Australia to know that we heard you, and that you weren't alone," Keating told the Seven Network.

Popular Australian acts spanning generations were also on the line-up, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Olivia Newton-John.

Amy Shark. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Jessica Mauboy. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

5 Seconds of Summer were among the Aussie performers. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

During the show, Prince William also made an appearance, delivering a prerecorded video message on behalf of himself and wife Kate Middleton.

"Hello, everyone. Catherine and I just wanted to say that we were very shocked and saddened to see the damage and devastation caused by the bushfires recently," Prince William said.

"We know it's been a terrible time for all of those affected by the bushfires.

"We want to commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved, particularly the volunteer firefighters who have put their lives on the line to protect lives, livelihoods and wildlife. We think that's been a fantastic effort all 'round by everyone down there looking after each other.

"We know there's been lots of incredible acts of generosity as well and communities coming together to support each other.

"We wish you all the best for the rebuild and have a good evening."

Fire Fight's profits will be shared between the Red Cross' disaster relief and recovery fund, rural and regional fire services and the RSPCA's bushfire appeal.

- With wires.