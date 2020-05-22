Stakes heat up in the Northern Rivers Racing Association

PAUL Smith continued his rise and ride up the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer's premiership with a whooping "Wahoo" at Coffs Harbour today.

The Coffs Harbour trainer snared his 10th winner of the current NRRA racing season when five-year-old mare, Lady Wahoo, blitzed her opposition in the $27,000 Bob Chambers P/L Class 1 Maiden Showcase Handicap (1605m).

The daughter of Excites had not won since August 11, 2018 when victorious for Newcastle trainer Ken Lantry at Newcastle over 1200m.

She has run seven placings since then and transferred to Paul Smith earlier this year.

TIPS FOR TODAY'S COFFS HARBOUR RACE MEETING

She has had four starts for him, a debut eighth at Armidale followed by two seconds at her new home Coffs Harbour track before breaking through for Smith today.

Coffs Harbour trainer Paul Smith. Trevor Veale

While Matthew Dunn heads the NRRA trainer's premiership with 43 wins from Toby & Trent Edmonds and Kris Lees (both 18) Paul Smith now sits on 10 wins in equal eighth with Lismore's Daniel Bowen and fellow Coffs trainer Brett Dodson.

Lady Wahoo has now won two of her 22 starts for almost $60,000 in prizemoney and Paul Smith couldn't be happier with her.

"She tries hard," Paul Smith said.

"She deserved that."

He thinks she might get further than the metric mile of today as well.

He has had plenty of success of late and might be heading south to a Highway Handicap with stable star Lolly Dolly

in a few weeks time too.

He wasn't the only Coffs Harbour trainer celebrating after Mick O'Neill scored with longshot First Sight in the $27,000

Park Beach Plumbing Showcase Maiden Handicap (1205m).

The four-year-old daughter of Frisco View paid $80 on the NSW TAB to notch her first win for her Coffs Harbour trainer.

Rachael Murray positioned First Sight perfectly, camping just in behind the race leader and then scooting through when he eased off the fence at the turn.

The day started well for Inverell trainer Nathaniel Scott when his unraced two-year-old Atkinson upset race favourite Zanshin to win the $27,000 Bud Regal Park Showcase Maiden Handicap (803m).

2019-20 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial after Friday, May 22 fourth race at the Coffs Harbour meeting.

Leading trainer Matthew Dunn.

TRAINERS

43: Matthew Dunn.

18: Toby & Trent Edmonds, Kris Lees.

14: Ethan Ensby, Stephen Lee, Dwayne Schmidt.

11: John Shelton.

10: Daniel Bowen, Brett Dodson, Paul Smith.

9: Brett Bellamy, Terry McCarthy.

8: Allan Kehoe.

7: Michael Costa, Andrew Parramore.

6: David Campbell, Owen Glue.

5: Maryann Brosnan, Warren Gavenlock, Bryan & Daniel Guy, Mick O'Neill.

4: Stephen Bennett, Leo Clapham, Scott Cumming, Joanne Hardy, Greg Howells, Steven Phelps, Jason Reilly, Alan Ryan, Aiden St Vincent.

3: Ben Ahrens, Fleur Blanch, Brett Cavanough, Shane Everson, Donna Grisedale, Sean Hendry, Jim Jarvis, Les Kelly, Chris Munce, Colt Prosser, Barry Ratcliff, Ben Robinson, Andrew Sawden, Daniel & Rocky Simonetta, Amy Usher, Chris Waller, Marcus Wilson.

2: Robert Agnew, Tom Cowan, Neil Creighton, Gary Doughty, Peter Evans, Todd Fletcher, Jenny Graham, Lindsay Hatch, Tom Higgins, Bruce Hill, Brad Munro, Steve O'Dea, Graham Payne, Sharon Pepper, Glen Petersen, Robert Pilling, Kevin Randall, Jennifer Smith, John Sprague, Ross Stitt, Wayne Sutton, Sally Taylor, Daniel Want, Reginald Wilkes.

1: Lauren Abbott, Brenton Andrew, Peter Ball, Alan Boyd, Neville Boyle, Stewart Campbell, Cathy Chapman, Peter Cheers, Daiki Chujo, Jane Clement, Ian Cook, Greg Cornish, Margaret De Gonneville, Hilary Dew, Frank Dichiera, Larry Fairhall, David Fletcher, Desleigh Forster, Joe Gleeson, Neil Godbolt, Darren Graham, Tony Green, Carolyn Halliday, Trevor Hardy, Billy Healey, Robert Heathcote, Jim Herriot, Greg Hickman, Julie Hodder, Jay Hopkins, Vince Jones, Melissa Kelly, Robert Knight, Greg Kilner, Ken Lantry, Wayne Lawson, Selina Leef, Jim Louizos, Max McGaw, Brenden Mackay, Chris Manson, Craig Martin, Cody Morgan, Gary Nielsen, Tony Newing, Harold Norman, Wayne Oakenfull, Stirling Osland, Troy Pascoe, Helen Page, David Pfieffer, Leon Phillips, Julie Pratten, Patrick Randall, Stephen Randall, Laurie Richardson, Paul Richardson, Matthew Robinson, Cathleen Rode, Nathaniel Scott, Lisa Sheppard, John Smerdon, Keith Smith, Robert Smith, Shane Smith, Peter Stanley, Mark Stewart, Jon Walk, Trevor Whittington, Tess Wilkes, Alicia Willick.

Leading jockey Matthew McGuren. Sam Flanagan

JOCKEYS

40: Matthew McGuren.

24: Ray Spokes.

22: Belinda Hodder.

19: Ben Looker, Andrew Mallyon.

17: Robbie Fradd.

15: Matthew Paget.

14: Anthony Allen, Luke Rolls.

12: Matt Bennett.

11: Jake Bayliss, Brooke Stower.

10: Jon Grisedale, Ryan Maloney.

7: Tegan Harrison.

6: Matt McGillivray, Kirk Matheson, Kasie Stanley, Stephen Traecey.

5: Laura Cheshire, Ryan Plumb, Ron Stewart, Jodi Worley.

4: Aaron Bullock, Rachael Murray, Les Tilley.

3: Andrew Gibbons, Peter Graham, Jeff Penza, Jason Taylor, Jasen Watkins.

2: Michael Cahill, Allan Chau, Luke Dittman, Jeff Kehoe, Andrew Spinks, Brad Stewart, Oisin Orr, Nozi Tomizawa, Jarrod Woodhouse.

1: Robert Agnew, Brooke Ainsworth, Glenn Boss, Hugh Bowman, Glen Colless, Tennille Gray, Daniel Griffin, Jag Guthman-Chester, Michael Heagney, Micheal Hellyer, Rory Hutchings, Adam Hyeronimus, Serg Lisnyy, Chris O'Brien, Boris Thornton.

Leading apprentice Leah Kilner. Adam Hourigan

APPRENTICES

18: Leah Kilner.

16: Emily Atkinson.

13: Noriyuki Masuda.

6: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

4: Yvette Lewis, Isabella Rabjones, Minehiko Shimodaira, Mikayla Weir, Qin Yong.

3: Jayden Barrie.

2: Jag Guthman-Chester, Justin Huxtable, Olivia Pickering, Stephanie Thornton.

1: Sam Clenton, Jenny Duggan, Jacob Golden, Emma MacPherson, Georgina McDonnell, Sheriden Tomlinson, Madeleine Wishart.