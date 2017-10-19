25°
Stall promotes help for mental illness

Service providers show off their wares at a Healthy Minds and Wellbeing street stall at Maclean CWA.
Adam Hourigan
by

THE smell of sizzling sausages floated past Maclean shoppers on Wednesday, as a stall promoted a serious message.

As part of Mental

Health Month, the Our Healthy Clarence project held a mental health and well-being street stall outside the Maclean CWA rooms to inform the community of the services in the area.

"We're trying to raise awareness of the services available in the Lower Clarence, and share information with the community,” Our Healthy Clarence project co- ordinator Sue Hughes said.

"We're really trying to engage with the community about what we have, how people can access them, and also getting people involved,” Ms Hughes said.

The theme for Mental Health Month is sharing the journey, and providers such as Lifeline, CHESS, The Buttery and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program all shared information as part of the event.

Topics:  mental health our healthy clarence sue hughes

Grafton Daily Examiner
