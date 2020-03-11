STAND UP: Time to have your say on Maclean healthcare

FOLLOWING an often bitter battle of words between the Northern NSW Local Health District and the Lower Clarence community, the district is looking for people to help guide it into the future.

They are calling for expressions of interest for people to join the promised Community Advisory Group that will help determine future policy direction for healthcare in the area and the hospital.

The health district announced the formation of the group following their backdown on plans to move acute beds from level 2 of Maclean Hospital to level 1, using the top floor as surge capacity.

A long, and often hostile campaign from the community, which included large community meetings prompted the rethink, with unions, staff and locals applauding the new plans.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis encouraged locals that have an interest in contributing to improved health services in the Lower Clarence to apply.

“The group will provide advice, feedback and guidance to the Health District on a range of health care plans and initiatives,” he said.

“The NNSWLHD are looking for people from a wide range of backgrounds to represent their community and help us steer the future of health in the region.”

The health district said that they expect members of the group to meet 4-6 times per year, and contribute their opinion and share experiences while thinking about how to improve health services for the community.

Committee members will receive a small payment for each meeting to cover travel and out of pocket expenses

For more information, visit https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/northern-nsw-local-health-district/community-and-clinical-engagement/maclean-community-advisory-group/ or contact Gerald May, Community Engagement Manager, (02) 6624 0333.

Expressions of interest close 5pm, Friday March 27.