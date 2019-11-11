Standing alone on a hill in an old school yard

REMEMBRANCE: The Doust family features strongly among the names on the cenotaph at Southgate, which inspired South Grafton writer Jim Chambers to dedicate a poem to it.

REMEMBRANCE: The Doust family features strongly among the names on the cenotaph at Southgate, which inspired South Grafton writer Jim Chambers to dedicate a poem to it. Tim Howard

A SOUTH Grafton retired teacher who has recently taken up writing has found inspiration in the Valley's oldest cenotaph standing alone in the old Southgate school yard on Kelsall's Hill.

Jim Chambers moved to the Clarence Valley eight years ago and was so struck by the monument standing proud and alone on the hill, he penned a poem.

"I thought it might be a forgotten and discarded monument left to decay over time,” he said.

"So I was really impressed when I drove past around Anzac Day and saw it carefully tended with flowers all around it.

"I saw the name Doust was on it four times and I found out the Doust boys died within a few days of each other.”

He said it made him think of all those small communities around Australia which sent men from the same families off to the war.

"Sometimes whole communities could have lost most of their men in a few days,” he said.

Inspired to do further research, Mr Chambers found out there were about 1500 similar monuments scattered around Australia.

In 1919 the residents of Southgate erected the monument to the 15 men from their region who went away to war.

It was opened on April 4 by a group of local dignitaries including former Prime Minister, Earle Page.

Later the community moved the monument away from the river bank to the old school grounds, renamed Doust Park, where nearby families maintain it.

In 2013 the oldest surviving person named on the monument, World War 2 RAAF veteran Doug Short, planted a tree grown from the Lone Pine tree near the monument. The tree is still growing at the site.

SOUTHGATE

By Jim Chambers

(Doust Park Memorial, Lower Southgate, Clarence River 2019)

It stands. A solid reminder of a time

When young men felt the pull of Empire and Country

to serve in places far away.

The Great War it was called.

Volunteers all, they went,

some never to return.

It stands. On a hill

Between fields of cane and river,

Placed by a grateful community

Witness to fierce pride that

They did their bit and

We give thanks.

It stands. And mute,

Reminds all that fifteen went

Five remained at Villers or Northhampton and Fromelle.

And we try to imagine what the others brought home

(because they seldom tell)

And we ask what was it worth?

It stands. And we know in later wars.

Young men and women felt the call and left

for service in air, ocean and field, and for some,

closer to home when the bombs came.

This time so many more and even more to grieve for.

And we wonder again.

It stands,

Solid against time

Now all sides bear witness to our wider debt to those who served

A tiny cross to denote yet another not returned

And we note the names oft repeated

Of a family all too often touched.

It stands.

We see it as we pass

And give thanks for those bringing flowers

and their thoughts.

Erected in grief and tears, It stands

And remembered in our pride.