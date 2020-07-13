Star Casino cops COVID fine as Casula locals rage at test lines

Star Casino in Sydney has been fined by Liquor & Gaming NSW for breaching the coronavirus public health order, after three visits from the authority.

The $5,000 fine comes after the casino identified a patron had tested positive after visiting on the 4th of July.

The fine specifically related to incidents of patrons standing and groups mingling together on Saturday night.

The Star is the second venue to be fined by Liquor & Gaming under the COVID laws. Picture: Supplied

Dimitri Argeres, Acting Director of Compliance for Liquor & Gaming, said patrons under the influence were more likely to mingle and break the rules.

"There is a risk of COVID transmission if people are mingling while under the effect of alcohol," Mr Argeres said.

"The Star was aware of its obligations to establish and enforce their COVID-19 Safety Plan as we have visited twice over the past two weeks and provided information and advice on what they should be doing," he said.

"The fine follows a third inspection on the weekend where we witnessed further breaches of the COVID-19 Safety Plan, with patrons standing while consuming liquor and mingling between groups."

The Golden Sheaf Hotel caused outrage after a picture of large crowding in the line went viral.

The Star Casino is the second venue to be fined by Liquor & Gaming NSW for breaching the COVID-19 rules, after the Golden Sheaf in Double Bay was slapped with a $5,500 fine.

It comes as a popup centre will open tomorrow to relieve the pressure of five-hour long queues at the testing centre at the Crossroads Hotel, linked to 21 infections in NSW.

The Imperial Hotel in Picton will from 8.30am test residents anxious to get the all-clear from COVID-19.

Hundreds of motorists queued for more than four hours, some for the second time, to test for the virus at the hotel today.

Cars lined up nose-to-tail along Camden Valley Way in a line that snaked 2kms around the block to the hotel pop-up testing clinic manned by five NSW Health staff.

Angry motorists beeped their horns in frustration. Some turned their cars around and left after several hours. Others drove past to try their luck at neighbouring Liverpool, Campbeltown and Fairfield hospitals to find bigger queues there.

Cars queued for hours to get into the drive-through Crossroads testing clinic. Picture: Richard Dobson

"I was at The Crossroads on the Saturday before watching the footy, now I've got a sore throat, I've been coughing for a week, and I'm feeling weak - I've been here since 9am for three hours, I tried Sunday at Campbelltown Hospital but the queues were massive there

too," Andre Touma, 21, said.

"There should be an express queue for people with symptoms, the only good thing is you can at least sit in your car."

Mary Witehira, 58, waited three hours in the car with her family yesterday, having waited three hours Sunday to find the centre closed at 4pm to allow staff that swab to finish at 6pm.

"I just want to get tested for peace of mind, I live in the area, it's easier for me to come here and get tested than at my local hospital in Abbotsfield, "But I regret coming back, it's worse than at the weekend.

"They closed early on Sunday and I was turned away, this is my second time at trying to get a swab test."

21 cases are now linked to the Crossroads Hotel. Picture: Richard Dobson

Students Adam Saisanas, 19, and his sister Ellena, 22, waited in the ute for 45 minutes to be told by staff they should expect to queue for five hours.

"Our parents came to the pub on Tuesday and didn't check in, we are members of the gym at Planet Fitness which also closed so we thought we should be responsible and get tested," said Adam.

"This wait is making me nervous, I don't think we've got enough petrol to sit out for several hours."

NSW Health staff have tested 1,363 people in three days at the site.

Peter Karamolegos, 22, and Giannas-Leventis, 19, raced to get tested after their personal trainer informed them he had been at the Casula pub between July 3 and 10.

"My mum has got asthma, I've got to stay away from her, but I was with

my whole family this weekend and I'm worried that I've got it and have passed it on," she said.

"All it takes is for one person to not to obey the rules and we will go down."

Labor leader Jody McKay described the queue as "unmanageable".

"You've got the premier asking people to get tested and yet thousands turn up to just one pop-up clinic where there is a new cluster - this is simply not acceptable," she said.

"We have an enemy on the doorstep and only one chance to stop it.

"People are doing the right thing and coming but they do haven't got enough time to stay.

"Or the message isn't getting through to people who are from multicultural communities."

Originally published as Star Casino cops COVID fine as Casula locals rage at test lines