Star chef announces new venture in the Tweed

RENOWNED chef Matt Kemp will be bringing his 'star' quality and his culinary talents to the fore as the new Executive Chef for a leading Tweed restaurant group.

As Executive Chef for the Perfect Last Bite group (PLB), Kemp will be involved with the Bombay Cricketers Club at Salt, Baked at Ancora in Tweed Heads, Taverna Kingscliff and Osteria Casuarina.

The group has been at the forefront of the growing culinary scene of the Tweed region for almost 10 years since starting out with its first venue Osteria (formerly Sandbar and Grill) which now hosts more than 150 weddings per year.

Kemp has managed large hotel groups to Michelin star restaurants and has owned his own hatted restaurant in Sydney.

PLB General Manager Mark Wilson said Kemp brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.

"We felt it was time to engage an executive chef of Matt's caliber to consolidate the group and in turn train our brigade of talented chefs," Wilson said.

From a chef's point of view, Kemp said he was passionate about growing and using the abundance of local produce the Tweed had on offer to create fresh, innovative menus.

He was also was enjoying the work-family balance he had always yearned for, finding it when he relocated his young family to Pottsville in 2017.

"My mission in the first six months, is to connect the venues across the group, educate the chefs to work in all facets of the kitchen and expose them to the different cuisines the group has on offer," Kemp said.

"It really is a unique opportunity to work with the global flavours at each venue."

Growing up in Essex, England, he always knew he wanted to be a chef - his only barrier was the fragility and hope that people liked his food.

Now with an array of culinary awards, he is well-regarded among his peers nationally and internationally..

After a successful tenure, as executive chef at the Byron at Byron (where he was awarded a chef's hat) he was looking forward the culinary challenges the PLB group has to offer f ranging from Italian to Sri Lankan to Greek inspired food.