Star fat shamed over Bad Boys 3 trailer

Bad Boys for Life is due out next year.

Everyone's favourite '90s detective duo is back, but one of them doesn't look like he used to.

After a 16-year hiatus, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will reunite on the mean streets of Miami in Bad Boys for Life next year.

The trailer kicks off in classic Bad Boys fashion with Lawrence botching an interrogation of a tattooed suspect. "I'm gonna penetrate this man's soul with my heart," says Lawrence, before getting knocked out with a punch. Smith retorts, "How deep do you think you got into his soul?"

This could be their last hurrah as Smith's Detective Mike Lowrey contemplates retirement from the force in a well-trodden cop movie trope. But Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett convinces him that he should leave more of a legacy than "body shots and bodies," so they decide to team up for a final time to bring down a Miami cartel boss.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 1995 movie, Bad Boys.

This time, the duo has help from newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig, who sing the Bad Boys theme song much to Lawrence and Smith's chagrin in a hilariously self-aware clip. We surmise there'll be plenty of "getting too old for this s**t"-style jokes to go around.

Since the trailer was released early this morning, fans have expressed their surprise at Lawrence's appearance.

Just watched the #BadBoysForLife trailer! Looks great!! fair play to Martin Lawrence for wearing big mommas fat suit aswell! #bigmommaforlife #RetirementHasBeenGood — Rory B (@Orbee123) September 4, 2019

Martin Lawrence looks too fat in this Bad Boys trailer and I can’t enjoy it — Supreme Ruler (@Bravo_flatt) September 4, 2019

Martin Lawrence even sounds fat lmao



Movie look good tho — Juicy Smullè (@Steebie_K) September 4, 2019

Martin Lawrence is fat as hell...Big Mama House meets Bad Boys — Christian Johnson 👨🏾‍🎨🎨 (@iPhoneShawwty) September 4, 2019

The fat shaming of Martin Lawrence in the #BadBoysForLife trailer is unnecessary. Dude is 54 and was never known for his physique.



Everybody can't be built like the Rock.



My only issue with the trailer is I kept saying to myself: "Why?"



We needed another one? Really? pic.twitter.com/8jR2rL0JSN — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) September 4, 2019

Bad Boys For Life marks the franchises third instalment after Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, both directed by Michael Bay. It will be the first by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and is set to hit screens on January 16, 2020.

