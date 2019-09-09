Star fined over ‘f***ing idiot’ snarl

David Klemmer’s season did not end how he wanted it to.

Newcastle star David Klemmer has been fined $1150 by the NRL following an accusation he swore at an NRL sideline official during the Knights' miserable loss to Penrith.

The former Bulldog was investigated by the NRL after claims TV footage showed the star forward turning around towards the sideline and saying the words ""f***ing idiot".

The Daily Telegraph reports Klemmer was facing towards a sideline official as he said the words, leaving him in hot water, facing a potential suspension or a high-level fine.

The NRL match review committee then on Monday afternoon announced Klemmer had been charged with abusing a match official at Panthers Stadium.

Klemmer can avoid a suspension with an early guilty plea that would see him face a $1150 fine.

Newcastle prop David Klemmer returns to the field to pack a scrum against Penrith at Panthers Stadium.

The report claims Klemmer was coming from the field to be substituted when he was called back into the middle of the field to pack a scrum.

While returning to the scrum, video shows Klemmer turning back and saying the unsavoury words towards the sideline.

Here's the vision of David Klemmer swearing at an #NRL official that has landed the Knights forward in hot water, via @BuzzRothfield https://t.co/ezAWygv4oy pic.twitter.com/jPVg75fgci — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) September 9, 2019

Klemmer has endured an up-and-down first season with the Knights as the club's mid-year climb up the ladder was followed with an abysmal form slump which resulted in the departure of former coach Nathan Brown.

Klemmer's frustrations boiled over in the 75th minute as his side were thumped 54-10 in Penrith.

RICKY STUART SIGNS HISTORY-MAKING RAIDERS DEAL

Ricky Stuart is already well past the average life expectancy of a Canberra Raiders coach.

Ricky Stuart is set to become Canberra's longest-serving NRL coach after he signed a three-year extension keeping him in the nation's capital until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Stuart arrived at the Raiders in 2014 and has taken the Green Machine to two top-four finishes in six seasons, but they also missed finals four times.

The former Canberra player was backed by the club despite a slow start to the 2017 season and was re-signed that year until the end of 2020.

The 2018 season proved another tough one but Stuart repaid the faith in 2019 and has led an impressive turn around, taking the Green Machine from 10th to fourth on the ladder.

Stuart made defence the priority in 2019 and transformed their points conceded tally from 12th in the competition to third, in the space of 12 months.

The revival has made the Raiders title contenders again and they'll face the Storm in Melbourne in a qualifying final on Saturday.

Canberra's form has also put Stuart in the conversation for Dally M coach of the year honours.

The contract extension means Stuart will coach Canberra for a decade which will eclipse the tenure of Tim Sheens, who guided the club to three premierships between 1989 and 1994 when Stuart was the club's halfback.

NRL DEMANDS BETTER FROM ASBESTOSLAND

Manly still doesn’t know where it will be playing this weekend.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg admits he was on the verge of moving Manly's home elimination final against Cronulla before giving the club 24 hours to satisfy safety concerns.

The governing body will make a final decision on Monday night after considering a safety report it sought following the discovery of traces of asbestos on the northern hill at Lottoland last Friday.

The NRL has Bankwest Stadium on standby to host the match if not satisfied Lottoland will be safe for fans, and Greenberg warned on Monday they would be "risk-averse" when they make the decision.

Tickets for the match are expected to be available at 10am on Tuesday morning, after the venue decision.

"We were going to call it last night and simply move the game," Greenberg said at the NRL finals series launch in Sydney on Monday.

"But we provided 24 hours for the club on the basis that this is a pretty important game for them.

"They've finished in a manner that allows them to play at their home ground, so we wanted to give them every opportunity.

"In saying all of that, if we're not satisfied that the ground's safe for fans and players, then the decision for us will be simple."

Greenberg insisted there were no concerns over the playing surface and that the area was limited to a small parton the northern hill of the venue. The Sea Eagles have used the ground since entering the league in 1947, however, Greenberg believed fans haven't already exposed to the asbestos.

The development came after early excavation on the site as part of the planned centre of excellence to be built at the western section of the ground. Greenberg said the NRL had worked with Manly on deciding to use Bankwest Stadium as the alternative venue instead of ANZ Stadium.

"Ultimately these are decisions for us to make as the finals series," he said. "But we consulted, as you'd expect us to, (on Sunday) with the club and both of us agree that's the right venue to play."

Greenberg also said the league would remain open to changing its policy in order to continue using suburban grounds for week one of the finals series.

"We made it pretty clear when we changed the policy, it's based very much in the middle of a stadium reconstruction phase here in Sydney," he said.

"So yes, we'll continue to look at it. We are supportive of playing games at suburban venues in week one of the finals series.

"It provides a real advantage for the home teams, if they've qualified, and also for the fans, not for weeks two and three obviously, as the games get bigger.

"But it is the right decision while we've got a lot of stadiums underground.

"Next year ANZ will be in demolition mode as well."

CHAIRMAN BEATTIE'S REPLACEMENT CONFIRMED

Peter V'landys will be the new chairman of the ARLC.

Racing NSW CEO Peter V'landys has been elected unanimously as chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission.

V'landys, 57, will take up the position from October 30.

"In the meantime, there is a lot of exciting football to take place as we head into the final series and we look forward to concentrating on that," V'landys said in a statement.

Outgoing chairman Peter Beattie will remain on the ARLC to assist with the transition and pending the appointment of other commissioners. Beattie confirmed last month he would end his two-year stint and step down as chairman, identifying V'landys as better equipped to fill the role. "There's a very simple reason (I'm stepping down) - Peter V'landys would be a better chairman," Beattie told reporters in August.

"You need good people at the top. I'm getting old. I'm 66, I'll be 67 in November.

"And you need a younger person to get into the right steels for media rights deals that will happen over the next few years.

"I just think Peter is better equipped to do the job." V'landys was brought onto the independent commission last year and has long been considered a contender to run the game after 15 years in charge of Racing NSW. He has been lauded as the man who turned around NSW racing and was responsible for the creation of the world's richest turf race, The Everest.

- with AAP