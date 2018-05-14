Buddy blow! Franklin out of Dockers clash

Lance Franklin is out for Fremantle this week. Picture: AAP Images

LANCE Franklin has been ruled out for the Sydney Swans' home AFL clash with Fremantle, with no sign of when the superstar forward will return.

While Dan Hannebery is a chance to return from a groin injury to face the Dockers at the SCG on Saturday, Franklin continues to suffer from the bruised heel that's kept him out for the last three rounds.

"We probably suspected that after last week when he (Franklin) couldn't get up ... we gave him a go last week and he didn't get there so he's not going to play this week," coach John Longmire said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Essendon has confirmed that Mark Neeld has left the club, claiming the game performance coach tendered his resignation effective immediately on Monday.

Following the club's horror start to 2018, including a shock loss to Carlton on the weekend, Neeld walked out of the Bombers after three years at the club.

The 46-year-old worked closely with senior coach John Worsfold on the club's gameplan and strategy.

Mark Neeld is no longer at the Bombers

Neeld said he felt the time was right to move on after holding discussions with the club, which included a potential restructuring of the coaching group.

"I feel this decision is in the best interests of the club, and for myself and my family.

Before joining Essendon, Neeld coached Melbourne for just 33 games before he was sacked halfway through the 2013 season.

Essendon football manager Dan Richardson said Neeld had been "an extremely professional and hardworking member" of the club's coaching panel.

"He has made this decision in the best interests of the club," Richardson said.

"This was a decision Mark has been reflecting on for some weeks, and following discussions regarding the potential restructure of the coaching department, Mark felt it was the right time to step aside and explore a new chapter in his career."