Star on her way to Grafton carols

TUNING UP: Monica Trapaga will add her star power to Carols by Candlelight on Saturday.

SINGER and TV celebrity Monica Trapaga will be performing with the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, along with the Clarence River Dance Academy, at a wonderful new Carols by Candlelight at the Alumy Creek Reserve on Saturday.

Hosted by the Grafton Midday Rotary Club, the musical Christmas program will cater for all tastes with a fantastic variety of entertainment from traditional carols to some lighter well-known Christmas songs. LED candles and programs will be for sale at a small cost.

Make sure you arrive early with picnic rug or fold-up chair, to grab a front-row position or else you may find yourself booking into Accent Hearing for a hearing check-up, one of the major Diamond Bell sponsors along with the Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus. Also, attractive red flyers are around the shops designed by Yoohoo McPhee Printers and large Rotary banners supplied by Cansdell Signs.

As this is a family event and for safety reasons, organisers are asking people not to bring any glass products, sparklers, fireworks or pets into the reserve. It is also an alcohol-free event.

Designated car parking on the reserve will be available marked out by star pickets donated by BGA AgriServices and tape from Bunnings Grafton.

Quality 1 Security will be at hand checking Eskys on the way through the entry gates and items not permitted will need to be disposed of or returned to the patron's car. Members from the Trenayr Rural Fire Service will also be present to help with manning traffic entry and exits.

It is recommended that patrons bring sunscreen and appropriate cover if arriving early.

Shuttle buses sponsored by Grafton Busways will be available to and from Alumy Creek Reserve, leaving and returning from Market Square Grafton and the centre of Skinner St, South Grafton, from 4.30pm onwards.

Gates open to the public at 5.30pm, with the night concluding around 9pm.