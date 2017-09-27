Star pianist David Helfgott answers the call

DOUBLE ACT: Pianist David Helfgott and conductor of the Clarence Valley Orchestra Greg Butcher get in some practise at David's place in Belligen ahead of the Proms concert set for the Saraton Theatre in October.

SO HOW do you get an Australian treasure like David Helfgott to play at your show in Grafton?

You just ring him up, according to the conductor of the Clarence Valley Orchestra, Greg Butcher.

Mr Butcher said he was hoping to get David Helfgott for last year's Afternoon at the Proms event to tie in with the 20th anniversary of Shine, the Oscar-winning film starring Geoffrey Rush about the extraordinary pianist's life, but that wasn't possible.

"His manager was aware of this so after he agreed to perform this year, we'll be celebrating the film's 21st birthday instead," Mr Butcher said rehearsals.

He said rehearsals had started with the internationally renowned pianist but not in the traditional sense.

"His manager said David doesn't do rehearsals so that was it. He won't actually perform with the orchestra until the Sunday morning of the show. We will do a few run-throughs in the morning and then that's it. The show is on at 2pm."

Mr Butcher said he had never met David but made sure they had a chance to do that to "work out tempos and find out what he was like."

"Let's just say Geoffrey Rush did an excellent job in portraying him. He's certainly a character. By the end of our hour's session he had his shirt and singlet off. That's just his nature."

David Helfgott plays at the Oscars: David Helfgott, who will play at this year's Afternoon at the Proms concert, plays at the Oscars following the nominations for the movie on his life, Shine.

Mr Butcher said David would practise at his home in Bellingen, while the orchestra continued doing its rehearsals at the Saraton.

"He doesn't really need to practise but we need to. We'll probably do about eight or nine rehearsals all-up before the show. Everyone's pretty busy in their own right which makes it a challenge."

Mr Butcher said he was extremely grateful for the support of the Bendigo Bank for sponsoring David's appearance at the concert. It helped keep costs down and ensured more money raised could be reinvested in other community events like the upcoming Christmas carols at Alumny Creek with Monica Trapaga.

He said the program will again include plenty of chorus items, some opera, polkas and a "little original piece which will be a bit of novelty" as well as David's performances.

"David will play one with the full orchestra and then about half a dozen by himself, some with audience interaction and some of the pieces featured in the movie. It will be a real showcase of the exceptional talent we saw in Shine."

Mr Butcher said David could be "a very wild chap" but was looking forward to having him as part of this year's Proms concert.

"His wife (and carer) Gillian will be hanging around too. As long as he keeps his shirt on we'll be all right."