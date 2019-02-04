Punter predicts Aussie NFL takeover

Michael Dickson has taken the NFL by storm. Picture: AFP

Michael Dickson has taken the NFL by storm. Picture: AFP

The Aussie invasion continues - and the trickle could soon become a deluge.

Sutherland resident Michael Dickson has become the latest Australian to star in the rich NFL and predicts plenty more AFL and NRL players will venture to the US.

Dickson has become a sensation as the Seattle Seahawks punter. And he reckons he won't be the last.

Former Cronulla and Queensland fullback Val Holmes is training in America for a shot at the big time after Jarryd Hayne successfully represented the San Francisco 49ers.

"I feel a lot of Australians could end up being very successful in the NFL," Dickson told The Daly Telegraph.

"It almost seems a little too hard because of all the paper work, visas and then going over there and figuring it all out. But once you're there…there have been a few before me but hopefully many more to come after me.

"We definitely grow a lot of talented athletes in this country and I think we could do really well in the United States. Australians have that bit of grit in them.

"If they tap in at a young age and learn the rules more, understand the fundamentals, there could definitely be a lot of Australian guys going over and being successful in the NFL.

"I have no doubt about that."

Another Australian to crack the NFL big time was Colin Scotts, who played for St Louis Cardinals back in 1987.

Dickson with some of Australia’s biggest sport stars. Picture: Monique Harmer

Scotts has agreed more AFL and NFL players will have a shot at NFL.

"I cannot see it stopping," Scotts said. "We're the only country in the world where we teach kicking and it all comes naturally.

"Punting, drop kicks, all natural. No-one else does that. I really believe in 10 years, you'll see 80 to 90 per cent of punters in the NFL being Australian.

"We are just revolutionising kicking. It used to be about hang time, now they're got direction, accuracy, the kickers can run because of their AFL background.

"They can do all kinds of things. They can throw the ball. They bring a lot more than what kickers used to bring. It's exciting for us to watch."