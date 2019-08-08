Star reveals details of Sheen’s hooker date

Denise Richards has revealed what happened the night her ex-husband Charlie Sheen brought a prostitute to the family's thanksgiving feast.

The 48-year-old appeared on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is available to stream on Foxtel, where she told her co-stars about the incident.

Sheen was reportedly furious Richards decided to bring it up on the reality show, but that obviously didn't stop her delving into more details on the popular Daddy Issues podcast.

Richards said she was the one who decided to invite the hooker inside to join her family, after Sheen said he would leave her in the car.

"He (Sheen) told me, 'Hey, I want you to know so and so's here, don't worry she's going to be in the car in the driveway while we eat dinner,'" Richards said.

"I'm like, 'I cannot have her sitting in the driveway.'"

Charlie Sheen and his then-wife, Denise Richards in 2004. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Richards said the pair, who were together for 14 years, told their two daughters the woman was the assistant of another friend, who also joined them.

However, she didn't clue in her father, Irv.

"My dad was seated next to her and he came up to me while we were all talking and stuff and said, 'I think there's something not right with that woman,'" Richards said.

"I go, 'Oh okay, why do you say that?' He said, 'I keep trying to talk to her and she just doesn't say anything and I'm being friendly, making conversation.' I'm like, 'Dad, Dad, she's a hooker, don't ask her any questions.'

"He's like, 'She's a hooker?! I said, 'They don't always dress in fishnets and lingerie, Dad!' And he was like, 'That was nice of you to invite her in for dinner.'"

Charlie Sheen poses for a rare family photo with ex-wife Denise Richards and daughters Sam and Lola Rose. Picture: Instagram

Sheen and Richards, who met on the set of Loaded Weapon 1 in 1991, were married in 2002, having two children, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. Richards also adopted daughter Eloise, 7, in 2011.

They announced their divorce in 2006, when Richards was pregnant with her second daughter.

It quickly turned ugly when Richards filed a restraining order, claiming Sheen physically and verbally abused her, while also threatening to kill her.

Denise Richards in Sydney earlier this year. Picture: Brett Costello

In 2008, Richards featured their daughters in her confessional reality program Denise Richards: It's Complicated, with Sheen blasting her as "greedy, vain and exploitative" and urging fans to boycott it.

The former couple has since repaired their relationship and remain friends.