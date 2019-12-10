Star reveals wild celeb secret perk

Chrissy Teigen has lifted the lid on the secret perks to being a celebrity – including one that’ll make every traveller green with envy.

Chrissy Teigen has delighted fans by hosting an impromptu Q&A session about the day-to-day realities of being exceptionally rich and famous.

She's done this style of tell-all Q&A before, back to 2016, spilling on everything from celeb feuds to whether stars really tip off the paparazzi.

This time around, the TV host and model - who is married to singer John Legend - kicked off proceedings on Twitter, inviting her 12 million fans to "ask me, your favourite A list celebrity, anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity" … and boy, did she deliver.

They’re one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's everything we learned about what it's like to be part of one of the world's most famous couples:

WHAT IT'S ACTUALLY LIKE TO BE A CELEB

it is good because I am comfortable but I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time https://t.co/HNZeFYLXRf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

BEST PERK OF BEING A CELEB

no one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane https://t.co/J1T1lpmNI2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen and Legend have two kids, Miles and Luna.

SECRET CELEB AIRPORT TERMINAL

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

The family travels in style. Picture: Instagram

HOW CELEBS BOOK RESTAURANTS

I make reservations and don't give them the option to say no. "Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John legend, do you have any availability?" if you just say "hi can I make a reservation for 2?" they say no. gotta say it all at once https://t.co/31GsnRw3KJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

BRUTAL REALITY OF GLITZY AWARD SHOWS

unbelievably boring and you are pulled in 100 different directions and yelled at to sit down. the bar is never close to you and everyone is so mean to seat fillers, I dunno why anyone wants to do it https://t.co/U7tuzWTA0L — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen’s not a fan of awards shows. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

HOW CELEBS TREAT OTHER CELEBS

the bigger the celeb, the nicer. I've met a lot of borderline people who had super attitudes lol (but also a lot of shitty big celebs so I guess there is no clear path here) https://t.co/rYRckxDevf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

one person on lip sync battle rubbed me in an extremely wrong way 🤐 https://t.co/K7JVjlqLph — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

HOW CELEBS PAY THEIR BILLS

I have a business accountant who handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income. I don't get mail. https://t.co/xHqSC4qfZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen “doesn’t get mail” – bills go directly to her business manager. Not bad. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

HOW CELEBS PAY FOR HOUSES