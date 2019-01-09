Menu
Sam Smith shares throwback photo of him as a kid. Picture: Sam Smith/Instagram
Celebrity

Star shares hilarious old photo

by Bronte Coy
9th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

THIS might be the best throwback of 2019 so far.

British singer Sam Smith has shared a hilariously awkward photo of himself as a schoolboy to ring in the new year, much to the delight of his 11 million Instagram followers.

He captioned it: "Well fed and ready for the new year."

Well fed and ready for the new year

Smith looks a little different these days. Picture: Sam Tabone/Getty Images
The singer, who has lost a dramatic amount of weight in recent years, was looking a little more plump in the childhood snap - and look, of all the celebrity photos we've seen lately, it's definitely the most relatable.

The Promises singer's awkward post is just the latest in a string of hilarious celebrity #TBTs.

When it comes to naming the best of all time, it's really, really hard to go past this shot of a teenage Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

 

So ‘90s it hurts. Picture: Instagram
So ‘90s it hurts. Picture: Instagram

And there are plenty more where that came from - check out this gallery of some of the funniest celebrity throwbacks to ever grace the internet.

