Star Casino standing down thousands of workers

THE Star will temporarily stand down 90 per cent of its staff and offer two weeks paid "pandemic leave" as it deals with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which has 2500 staff on the Gold Coast, made the announcement this morning after on Monday closing its gaming floors and food and beverage outlets in response to the Federal Government issuing new guidelines for social gatherings.

Its hotel accommodation, including The Darling hotel, remains open.

The Star said it will be cutting operating costs and capital expenditure as it seeks to mitigate the impact on its operations.

"As an immediate measure, The Star has taken a very difficult, but necessary, decision in relation to its workforce," the company said.

"We are temporarily standing down over 90% of our approximately 9,000 employees.

"These stand downs include senior management.

"To assist our employees at this time, The Star has provided two weeks of paid pandemic leave. In addition, employees will be able to access any accrued annual and long service leave entitlements.

Board and senior management will also forego a "significant percentage" of their fees and salaries.

The Star said it will continue to monitor developments but is unable to advise on the financial impact because of the "uncertain duration of the current circumstances".

CEO Matt Bekier: "We have incredible people at The Star and huge potential. We are also confronting, like the rest of society, an unprecedented challenge in the COVID-19 situation."

Star shares were put into a trading halt on Monday pending the announcement.

They were up 1.5 per cent to $1.64 in early trade.

