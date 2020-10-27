Menu
Star unrecognisable after weight loss

by Stephanie Soteriou
27th Oct 2020 6:21 AM

Harry Potter star Harry Melling has admitted that he doesn't get recognised anymore thanks to his incredible weight loss.

The 31-year-old actor shot to fame as a child playing bratty Dudley Dursley in the fantasy film franchise, but he is completely unrecognisable nowadays.

Melling made his debut in the first Harry Potter movie back in 2001 and appeared all the way through until 2010's D eathly Hallows part one.

But he started shedding the pounds during filming and was even close to being recast for the final film - having to wear a fat suit to keep his role.

Harry Melling is unrecognisable from his Potter alter ego.
Harry Melling is unrecognisable from his Potter alter ego.

He has gone on to film in several other films, including three Netflix hits that were released this year, but Harry confessed that few people realise he once played Dudley.

He has now told People that his weight loss wasn't even intentional, and he quite enjoys the surprise side effect of anonymity.

He played Dudley in the fantasy series
He played Dudley in the fantasy series

He explained: "I think it was an unconscious thing when it started to happen. I went to drama school when I was 18 and that's kind of where the weight shifted, not for any sort of major need on my side, but it's just something that just happened.

"And I've done a lot since drama school, went to do lots of theatre. I think one of the blessings of that sort of stage in my life was the fact that I didn't get recognised.

"I had this history of being part of the films, but also I felt like I had the opportunity to sort of cause a new start, which I think is useful."

Harry appears in Netflix's The Old Guard, thriller The Devil All the Time, and brand new show The Queen's Gambit.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Star unrecognisable after weight loss

He has completely transformed his image since finding fame
He has completely transformed his image since finding fame

