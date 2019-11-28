Star Wars actor confesses to script leak

John Boyega explained how his “Rise of Skywalker” script ended up on eBay.

May the Force be with John Boyega, who has fessed up to being the actor whose Star Wars script landed on eBay.

"It was scary, I got calls from every official," Boyega, who plays Finn in the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, said on Good Morning America while promoting the flick.

Earlier in the week, director J.J. Abrams revealed one of the actors absent-mindedly left the script unattended, saying a cleaning person found it and handed it off to someone who put it up for sale.

"I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed," Boyega said.

John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"I was like, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there.

"And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds ($AU123). The person didn't know the true value."

Abrams said Disney managed to avert a disaster when a quick-thinking staffer identified the script on the online auction site, and bought it before it could be sold to someone else.

Boyega acknowledged he got a glimpse of the dark side because of his blunder.

"It was scary, I got calls from every official," he said, jokingly adding, "Even Mickey Mouse called me, 'What did you do?!'"

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission