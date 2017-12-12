Menu
STAR WARS: Sneak peek thumbs up ahead of midnight screening

CULT FOLLOWING: Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
by Bill North

SOME movie franchises have developed a winning formula to stand the test of time. Forty years since its original release, Star Wars is the perfect example, riding an endless wave of fanatical support, and carrying the tag as the movie most synonymous with midnight screenings.

Tonight the Saraton Theatre will open its doors to the Star Wars faithful for the midnight screening of the latest instalment in the series, The Last Jedi, officially released to the public on December 14.

"My Star War nerds had a bit of a sneak peek during the tech check today and they tell me it looks pretty good," Saraton manager Michelle Gilbert said.

"We advise people arrive early. We'll be sitting people from about 11.30pm and will play a few trailers to keep them occupied."

Kyle Strano said he and some friends had already booked their movie tickets. Like many dedicated fans, the Grafton High science teacher would not miss a midnight screening of a new Star Wars movie for the world.

"I went to the last two in Grafton and they're usually pretty packed," Mr Strano said. "The lines are usually pretty long and you need to get there early. A few people dress up.

"A few friends and I have already got our tickets.

Mr Strano said waiting for a more godly hour to get a glimpse of the latest release was simply not an option.

"I couldn't be bothered waiting," he said. "I just want to see it straight away. Then if you like it, you can go and see it again.

"You're not a fan unless you're there at midnight."

Phone the Saraton Theatre on 6642 1633 or visit www.saraton.com to reserve your tickets.

Topics:  midnight screening saraton theatre star wars the last jedi

