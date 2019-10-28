Menu
Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Picture: Getty Images
Cricket

Starc pulls out of second T20 international

by Robert Craddock
28th Oct 2019 5:25 PM
Australian cricket has enacted its family first policy to allow Mitchell Starc to miss Wednesday's T20 match against Sri Lanka at the Gabba to attend his brother's wedding.

Starc's younger brother Brandon, an Olympic class high jumper, is getting married this week and the team hierarchy is happy for Mitchell to attend.

Starc will rejoin the squad ahead of Friday's third game at the MCG.

In bygone eras many players missed major family moments to be with the team but there is a growing sense that players should be encouraged to lead normal lives and celebrate such occasions.

 

 

Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the opening T20 game against Sri Lanka. Picture: Getty Images
