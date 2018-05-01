Stars align for inexperienced gelding at Grafton

HIGH TORQUE: Brad Stewart pilots American Muscle (yellow) down the outside to swoop late on favourite Moonmo in the maiden plate at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

RACING: He was the one Tony Gollan runner at Grafton, the one runner for Brisbane jockey Brad Stewart and jumping out of the one box.

It seemed the stars had aligned for American Muscle and the inexperienced gelding was not going to let it pass him by as he jumped late for the line to beat out race favourite Moonmo (Terry Treichel) in the Kensei Club Closing Soon 3YO Maiden Plate (1206m) at Grafton yesterday.

The Kris Lees-trained Septango ran on strong to finish three lengths back in third.

It was a special moment for a proud group of owners who stood beside the winning post as the powerful gelding sprinted late for the line.

There was a moment of hesitation on the line, but once the result was announced over the loudspeaker, the tight-knit group went into raptures.

Michael Edwards, who co-owns the young gelding, said he was pleasantly surprised by the facilities at Grafton on his first visit from Brisbane.

"It is a bit of a long way to travel, but the country racing you can get in Northern NSW through the BOBS system is extremely beneficial,” he said.

"I had never been to Grafton before, but it is a beautiful track, it's great. The track is in great nick and it has that extra space which played into his hands.”

While he said the first port of call for the gelding would be a Saturday meeting north of the border, Edwards did not rule out returning to Grafton during the July Carnival.

"He is finally starting to learn his trade now, and that was a really good performance,” he said. "He pinged the lids and got out strong, and he hasn't shown a turn of foot like that before.”

Former Grafton jockey Ben Looker made the most of a return home to finish the day with a well-earned double.

Looker won the opening race on Art Attack for Jenny Graham, before backing up the effort with an impressive ride on Steve O'Dea-trained Savvy Rock.