The singer opened up about the battles she's faced in the past. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Star’s apology over eating disorder pic

by Bianca Mastroianni
30th Dec 2020 1:56 PM

TRIGGER WARNING: Eating disorders

Halsey has apologised for posting a graphic photo of herself at her "lowest point" when she was battling an eating disorder.

The singer-songwriter shared the photo over the weekend, but apologised the next day after copping backlash for failing to post a trigger warning.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to address the situation.

"TW: disordered eating," she wrote. "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positives intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

Halsey apologised for posting this photo initially without a trigger warning. Picture: Instagram
RELATED: Halsey tells off heckler on stage

She continued, "With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."

Many fans were upset over the photo, voicing their opinions online.

But there were a lot of fans defending Halsey as well.

The initial drama ensued when Halsey responded to a social media trend called "ask me to post a picture of …"

One of the questions Halsey responded to was, "post a picture of your lowest point", which is when she posted the topless photo.

The singer opened up about the battles she's faced in the past.
RELATED: Halsey's graphic sex assault poem stuns

Last year, Halsey spoke to Rolling Stone about her physical and mental health issues.

"It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it," she explained to the publication.

