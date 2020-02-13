Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Katherine Ryan and Slowthai attend The NME Awards 2020. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Katherine Ryan and Slowthai attend The NME Awards 2020. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Celebrity

Star’s ‘career-ending’ onstage outburst

by Nick Bond
13th Feb 2020 12:28 PM

British rapper Slowthai has been slammed for his behaviour at today's NME Music Awards in London, behaving inappropriately to a female presenter before leaping into the crowd and attacking an audience member.

The 25-year-old star, who landed a UK top 10 with his debut album in 2019, appears in two shocking clips from the award ceremony currently being shared on social media.
In the first, Slowthai is on stage to accept the award for 'Hero of the Year' - but instead appears to proposition comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan.

 

Katherine Ryan. Picture: Neil P. Mockford/Getty
Katherine Ryan. Picture: Neil P. Mockford/Getty

 

Slowthai. Picture: Neil P. Mockford/Getty
Slowthai. Picture: Neil P. Mockford/Getty

"You got jealous, innit? She got JEALOUS EVERYBODY! Smell my cologne," the visibly inebriated rapper jeers.

"What is happening? What is the protocol for this situation?" another woman on stage asks as Slowthai hangs off Ryan.

"Babygirl, I don't want to have to do this to you right now … if you wanna do something, see me later. Ayyy, she wants me to tend to her flowers!"

 

Katherine Ryan and Slowthai on stage. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty
Katherine Ryan and Slowthai on stage. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

As the rapper walks off stage, Ryan returns fire: "You are like, the hottest guy I've ever seen. I am so thirsty for your c**k. Thank you for the attention. Let's hear it for him, he's so hot! So hot! I'm so wet I'm going to slip off these stairs any minute, oh my god! He's amazing!"

Watch the startling footage below - warning, it's NSFW:

Responding to the online outrage after the event, Ryan downplayed the incident, explaining that she "defused" the situation as she would any heckler:

 

In another clip from the event, Slowthai's mood appears to have worsened. The footage itself is pretty chaotic but according to eyewitness reports, one audience member in the front row had booed the rapper, calling him a "misogynist" for his earlier onstage behaviour.

"Thank you for ruining my speech," Slowthai says, throwing his microphone into the audience.

Someone then throws it back at him - and all hell breaks loose, Slowthai leaping from the stage and attacking the audience member:

 

Fans watching at home wondered if today's behaviour would be a career-ender for the rising rapper:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And, somewhere in among all this NME Awards chaos - Taylor Swift!

 

 

T-Swift wins Best Solo Act in the World. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty
T-Swift wins Best Solo Act in the World. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty

.

More Stories

Show More
career ontsage outburst rapper slowthai

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOOD WATCH: Major flooding in parts of the Clarence

        FLOOD WATCH: Major flooding in parts of the Clarence

        News Schools and roads closed as a result of overnight flooding across parts of the Clarence Valley

        Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        premium_icon Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        News Road continues to draw criticism with this dashcam footage.

        WATCH: Parts of Coutts disappear under floodwater

        premium_icon WATCH: Parts of Coutts disappear under floodwater

        Weather 'You are an idiot if you drive through those floodwaters'

        Showgirl’s brave return after cancer battle

        premium_icon Showgirl’s brave return after cancer battle

        People and Places Siobhan Hoy had shocking cancer news days before the Maclean Show.