Stars come out for Christmas cheer

Star of Broadway musical Lexi Lawson sang O Holy Night for the crowd at the Maclean Rotary Christmas Carols. Adam Hourigan

EVERYONE was in the Christmas spirit as the Maclean community got together to share some good tunes and fun.

Hundreds grabbed a spot on the the 'big top' at St Joseph's Primary school for the annual Maclean Rotary Carols by Candelight.

Adding a little bit of extra sparkle to the already heavily tinseled stage was the appearance of Broadway star Lexi Lawson.

Ms Lawson, who has been appearing in the Broadway musical 'Hamilton', is married to Leon Gulaptis, son of member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and wife Vicki, and are visiting them for Christmas.

She sang two songs, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and O Holy Night alongside the Maclean Academy Music Ensemble led by Sr Anne Gallagher.

Ms Lawson wasn't the only special guest, with a Christmas time favourite Santa Claus keeping the kids in raptures as he arrived not by sleigh, but by fire truck.

Local singers and dancers from the Maclean Scottish Town Dancers helped keep the crowd entertained as well as a full collection of traditional carols.