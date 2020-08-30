Star’s final text to friend before death

Josh Gad shared his emotional final text from Chadwick Boseman before the actor's death.

In the message, the Black Panther star can be seen urging Josh to "take advantage of every moment", reports The Sun.

The actor died yesterday at the age of 43 following a four year battle with colon cancer.

Early this morning Josh tweeted: "Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life.

"He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."

Josh starred with Chadwick in the 2017 Thurgood Marshall biopic, Marshall.

Chadwick's text to Josh, entitled CATCH THE RAIN, read: "If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of steady precipitation.

"If you're like me, maybe you looked at the week's forecast and found that it's supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah it's gonna be coming down like cats and dogs.

"Great. We're stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can't even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!"

"But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath.

"Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo [sic] and much-needed shower. Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of the day."

"We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom.

"And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have a water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there."

Josh also shared of Chadwick in a teary Instagram video: "There aren't words to express what an amazing human being Chadwick Boseman was," Gad began, struggling to get the words out You come upon people in your life who are next-level good. This was a man who was beyond talented and was so unbelievably giving not only as a performer but as a human being.

"Beyond just being Black Panther, Chadwick was T'Challah in real life, he was somebody who just gave and gave and gave and never stopped giving. 2020 has been so devastating for so many reasons - this one hurts because it's taking away somebody who was honestly one of the greats.

"I don't know how to process this, but I want to send my love to his entire family and to all the fans out there, he's gonna be missed. Love you guys, stay safe. Chadwick, rest in peace my friend, love you."

Chadwick played King T'Challa in the 2018 Black Panther blockbuster, and reprised the role in spinoffs Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther's sequel has reportedly already been filmed and is expected to be released in 2022.

Other stars including Black Panther's Forest Whittaker, who played Zuri in Black Panther, honored his friend and co-star, writing: "Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds.

"Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick."

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson: "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I'm honored to have the memories I have.

"The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend."

STAR'S SECRET WEDDING

Chadwick Boseman married his girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward in secret before his tragic death.

The 43-year-old actor proposed in October 2019 after four years together, reports The Sun.

He famously kept their relationship extremely private, but in the statement from his family announcing his death, 29-year-old Taylor was described as his wife.

"It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement read.

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Taylor was last pictured with Chadwick at the 69th NBA All-Star Game in Chicago in February.

She is a singer who graduated from California State Polytechnic University Pomona in 2014 with a degree in Music Industry Studies.

A year later she was first seen with her future husband Chadwick at Los Angeles International Airport.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the SAG Awards in January 2019.

She was by his side throughout the awards season while he promoted hit film Black Panther.

It has since been revealed he was secretly battling colon cancer.

Chadwick was first been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 - two years before the release of his Marvel blockbuster.

The actor's Marvel co-stars have been left devastated by his untimely death.

This morning they shared emotional tributes to the 43-year-old, describing him as an "immense talent" who "brightened days" and "radiated power and peace".

