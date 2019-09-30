Star’s heartbreaking Belinda Emmett memory

Channel 7 viewers were moved to tears last night when Lynne McGranger told a heartbreaking story about Belinda Emmett.

McGranger was one of the eight female stars who agreed to strip on stage as part of The All New Monty: Ladies' Night TV special to raise awareness for breast cancer.

In one of the most moving scenes, organiser Todd McKenney and Georgie Parker were shown surprising Lynne McGranger on the set of Home and Away to ask the soap star if she'd be willing to take part.

"I would be honoured, and I have to tell you why," the actress said. "My best friend's daughter recently lost her battle with breast cancer and it would be my great honour to do it for Nicky."

As she broke down in tears, McGranger said she was also doing it for her former Home and Away co-star Belinda Emmett who passed away in 2006.

"She was 23 at the time and I clearly remember her sitting in a makeup chair and we were talking about breast cancer," McGranger recalled. "And Belinda went, 'I've got a little lump in my breast.' We all (gasped). And she went, 'Nah, look it's fine, it's nothing, it'll be just a cyst.'

"I think we hounded her enough over the weeks and months that followed and she did go and get it seen to, but of course, as we know, it was too late."

One of the other standout scenes in the TV special was when singer Casey Donovan was shown breaking down during one of the rehearsals.

"I'm having an anxiety attack," she said to co-star Georgie Parker as she struggled to master the dance moves.

Donovan continued: "Being the only plus, plus size woman in this cast, it's confronting. I struggle with anxiety on a daily basis, I could feel it creeping in. This is the most I've ever been out of my comfort zone."

Seven's All New Monty: Ladies Night cast (L-R, clockwise): Lisa Kenny, Casey Donovan, Lynne McGranger, Simone Callahan, Georgie Parker, Ella Hooper, Rachael Finch and Nadia Bartel. Picture: Nick Wilson/Seven

In the TV special, the Australian Idol winner admitted that she was nervous about getting her gear off in front of the crowd at the Enmore Theatre which is where the performance was filmed.

"Taking my top off definitely scares me more than the routine," she said. "Dancing and music, that's my life, that's what I love to do. I think the biggest challenge for me is going to be getting over myself and getting over what my imperfections are."

The All New Monty: Ladies' Night was a ratings success for Channel 7 with 1.031 million people (five city metro) tuning in.