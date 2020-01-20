Stars hit red carpet in daring gowns

Millie Bobby Brown on the silver carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images

We're in for a treat today with another Hollywood red carpet spectacle, and it's the most star-studded event yet.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is currently underway at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix and Jennifer Lopez are nominated for top honours.

But before we get to the official part of the evening, we cast our eyes to the silver carpet where the world's most glamorous people put their best fashion foot forward for us to mercilessly judge. You can watch the ceremony live from midday on Foxtel's Arena channel.

Here are the best and worst looks.

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, looking virtually unrecognisable in all-white, compared to the character that made her famous in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning bringing some sparkle.

Glittering Dakota Fanning. Picture: Getty Images

Christina Applegate leaving absolutely everything to the imagination in a black and white gown.

Christina Applegate. Picture: Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel resurrecting and returning as a real life gift after her brutal death in Game of Thrones.

Bow-tiful! Nathalie Emmanuel. Picture: Getty Images

Australian actor Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers, Stranger Things) with his model girlfriend Liv Pollock, also an Aussie, are doing wonders for our country's reputation as a breeding ground for gorgeous people.

Montgomery also raised awareness for the bushfires in Australia while being interviewed on the silver carpet. What a champ.

Dacre Montgomery, left, and Olivia Pollock arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton told reporters on the carpet she "wanted to look like the sun". Curious aspiration.

Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Australian TV host Renee Bargh is among the first arrivals, looking breathless in a two-piece silver number with a daring leg slit.

Renee Bargh arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

She's joined by Canadian presenter Keltie Knight who has also opted for silver in an eccentric gown, with a neckline inspired by an oyster.

Keltie Knight. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

US reality star Andrewa Boehlke has glided in in a floaty baby pink dress fit with ballerina bun.

Andrea Boehlke. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

