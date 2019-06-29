NRL star forced to hitchhike to game

Jeremy Latimore’s journey to his 50th game was something else.

Jeremy Latimore’s journey to his 50th game was something else.

AHEAD of Friday night's game at Wollongong's WIN Stadium, St George Illawarra star Jeremy Latimore found himself in a difficult position.

Heading to the ground he was locked up in horror traffic after a fatal multi-vehicle accident kept roads closed for several hours.

Drastic action was needed and Latimore responded.

The Dragons forward abandoned his car on the side of the road and hitchhiked his way to the ground.

"There was a tragic accident and it threw a spanner into the works for a few of the Sydney boys," Latimore told Dragons.com.au after the match.

"I moved about 400m in half an hour, so I decided to leave my car on the side of the highway on the M1."

Latimore eventually made it to the stadium after hoping onto the back of a motorbike.

So Jeremy Latimore parked his car on the side of My Ousley and hitchhiked on the back of a motorbike to get to WIN Stadium. @mercury_sports — Mitch Jennings (@Mitch_Jenno) June 28, 2019

"I've crossed the medium strip and jumped in a car heading towards Sydney and gone Towradgi, and it still wasn't really moving," he said.

"So I saw a guy on a motorbike and asked him for a lift, Ricardo. And Brett - he picked me up on the side of the highway - two legends and they got me to the game about five o'clock.

"All is well that ends well, but I wasn't feeling great while I was sitting in the car, and I was a bit rattled, but … the adrenaline I felt when I got on the back of that motorbike.

"I'm not really a motorbike rider, but I looked like Clay Morrow from the Sons of Anarchy, but that's about where it starts and finishes."