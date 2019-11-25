Star’s naked girlfriend in robbery terror

Football star Demarai Gray's naked girlfriend and newborn baby were threatened with machetes in a terrifying raid at his home, a court heard.

The $34 million-rated Leicester City and England Under-21 winger's partner Emma Hickman was in bed with their six-week-old boy when the intruders burst in, The Sun reports.

Four raiders - believed to have used Google to trace the footballer's home - escaped with $45,000 in cash and jewellery in March last year.

Gray, 23, was not at home but 22-year-old Emma was left "absolutely petrified" by the daylight raid, Birmingham crown court was told.

She told jurors: "I was asleep when someone came into my bedroom.

"I had no idea until I saw the man with the knife. I had no clothes on and I remained underneath the sheets.

Emma Hickman posted this image on her Facebook page.

"They told me not to move and they said, 'Where's the money and the jewellery'. I let them know the money was in left-side drawer."

The new mum added: "They all had weapons on them.

"One of them had an orange machete, it was like a sword."

CCTV footage captured the balaclava-clad thugs pacing past a framed football shirt in the hallway of the gated mansion in Barnt Green, Birmingham

Ms Hickman said in a court statement: "They made a comment that my boyfriend was 'a gangbanger' and asked what time he was back.

"My Rolex was on the side and they took it. They said my partner could buy me another one. I was absolutely petrified.

"They did say they wouldn't hurt me but they made threats against my mum, because I said she was on her way. They said, 'She'll get hurt, won't she?'"

The raiders also took keys to the footballer's Mercedes only to discover the car was not on the driveway before fleeing in a stolen car.

Michael Duck QC, prosecuting, told jurors: "They were looking for money.

"Plainly they knew it was Demarai Gray's premises. Plainly they had done some research."

Jurors were told alleged robber Aaron Jones' phone showed he had searched for "Demarai Gray Leicester City" three days before the raid.

A text sent by a gang member insisted: "Defo cash there".

Jones, 28, who denies being involved, chose to not give evidence.

The violent armed gang is alleged to have targeted homes and businesses in the Midlands during a six-month crime wave up to April last year.

Emma Hickman as seen on Facebook.

They used machetes, hammers and a serrated Rambo knife to threaten victims, the court heard.

Nicholas Rothero, 34, and son Cory Rothero, 18, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob. Another suspect Tyler Greenway, 19, denies involvement.

All four men are accused of being part of a larger gang which targeted homes and shops. The trial continues.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission