Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

HITTING THE STAGE: Stars of Clarence Dance for Cancer participants (from back left) Maree Hearfield, Jenny Ryder, Travis Paul, Alison Bathgate, Allison Whaites, Bill North; (front) Caitlin Leek, Nicole Davies, Kate Harvison and Lorraine Lloyd . Bill North / Erin Turnbull

CANCER Council's Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer hits the stage in Grafton for the first time next month.

Based on the idea of a popular television dancing show, Stars of Clarence will see eight high profile Clarence Valley locals team up with eight local dance teachers to learn a choreographed dance routine.

The gala charity event will be held at the Saraton Theatre on Friday, June 28, and tickets are now on sale.

Prizes will be awarded on the night for Highest Fundraiser, People's Choice and Judges' Choice.

The stars include Aaron Hartmann (Grafton High), Allison Whaites (First National Real Estate), Bill North (The Daily Examiner), Jenny Ryder (Anytime Fitness), Kate Harvison (Hair Solutions Grafton), Michael Casement (ESP Espresso), Phillipa Covington (2GF/104.7) and Travis Paul (Grafton Police).

The stars also have competitive fundraising targets for Cancer Council of $3000 each, with the likes of Aaron Hartmann ($948) and Kate Harvison ($942) already off to a flying start.

"To us, local stars are those people who want to actively make a difference in their community and step out of their comfort zone to help us beat cancer," Cancer Council Northern Rivers community relations coordinatorsaid Erin Turnbull said.

"Clarence Community Transport to Treatment, our 13 11 20 information and support line and our ENRICH Survivorship program that will start from June 4 at Grafton Base Hospital for eight weeks are just three of many vital support services we can continue to provide because of these fundraising events."

The dance teachers are Jocelyn Rock and Nicole Davies from Ashley Albert Performing Arts, Caitlin Leek and Maree Hicks from Studio One Dance Academy, Kristina Sanne (Jacaranda Highland Dancers), Alison Bathgate (Grafton Line Dancers), Lorraine Lloyd (Big River Rockers) and Jeremy Jablonski (Jempire Events).

The dance styles include hip hop, rock'n'roll, burlesque, highland dancing, contemporary, line dancing, Bollywood, tap and jazz.

For more info and to contribute to the stars' fundraising efforts visit the Stars of Clarence Dance For Cancer website.