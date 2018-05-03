Stars of opera and musical theatre set for Saraton stage

THE 2 OF US: Marina Prior & David Hobson will be together in concert at the Saraton Theatre on May 20.

AFTER a sell-out, 11-date Australian East Coast tour last year, Australia's tenor and soprano powerhouse legends of opera and musical theatre, David Hobson and Marina Prior will reach new octaves as they set out on an extensive 46-date national tour which brings them to Grafton this month.

The 2 Of Us is an intimate, more relaxed concert as the close friends showcase their talents in "up close and personal mode”.

Accompanied by renowned pianist David Cameron, this two-hour musical journey will see Marina and David will perform all their classics from productions such as The Phantom of The Opera, Les Miserables, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and La Boheme, as well as their favourite songs from their own award-winning albums.

The pair are looking forward to coming to Grafton for the time and were rapt to learn that their performance space would be the impressive Art Deco surrounds of the Saraton Theatre.

"Oooo that sounds absolutely perfect for our show,” Marina said.

The talented performers have known each other for 35 years, their first professional show together a production of Pirate of Penzance which toured around the country "way back in 1984”.

"We were still babies,” Marina laughs.

Despite the longevity of the friendship, the pair don't actually get to perform together on stage together except for these special concerts.

Stars of stage Marina Prior and David Hobson will be together in concert at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on May 20.

"Because primarily Marina has done musical theatre and I've done opera we only get together for the concert versions. We have done the odd production together like Pirates but it's mainly been concerts like The 2 of Us,” David said.

"We have done a lot of this style of concert, particularly over the last 15 years or so, because of that we have a very good rapport on stage and a great respect for one another as artists. If you don't have that, you can't really create great music together.”

David went on to praise his musical colleague saying he was "inordinately lucky to have someone like Marina to work with”.

"You bloody well are,” Marina chimed in.

"She's ridiculously talented and ridiculously calm and lovely and what you get on stage is what you get off stage.”

Marina said the feeling was mutual and explained why they work so well together.

"I think musically and artistically we have a very similar kind of philosophy and a respect for so many different styles of music and I think that's what has been a real hit with this show that we do,” she said.

Marina said the diversity of their show was what really worked.

"We can immerse ourselves in a classical Italian piece or we will throw ourselves into an acting musical theatre piece. Likewise we do a lot of Celtic folk music that we both love. The fact we don't treat one (genre) with less respect than the other.”

The pair said the show was a very relaxed affair compared to the highly produced stage productions they were more famous for.

"You really never know what you're going to get on the night. Nothing is scripted at all so there's plenty of ad-libbing between friends. It's us, without the parasol and the heavy make-up and costume and set design,” Marina said.

She said collectively they had 70 years of experience and material to draw on.

"Both of us are very, very at home on stage and I think that's also what the audience responds to. Because it's incredibly relaxed, an intimate night out without the formality. Even though David might be singing an operatic aria and it's magnificent and amazing, then he'll fall out of it and might do a Dave Allen joke,” Marina said.

"It's the human connection with this show that makes it work.”