Stars of stage set for free seniors show

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Grafton senior citizens get into the festive spirit with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis in anticipation of the upcoming free concert at the Saraton Theatre featuring star of the stage Peter Cousens and country music artist Darren Coggan. Caitlan Charles

CHRISTMAS is coming sooner than you think.

For the first time, Clarence Valley seniors will be able to sing along to their favourite carols at the Saraton Theatre led by an award-winning star of the stage, all free of charge.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced four star-studded acts, father/daughter Peter and Daisy Cousens, Darren Coggan and Ashleigh Rubenach, as the line-up set to entertain at this very special event.

"Having the Seniors Christmas Concert in the Clarence Valley is a big win for local seniors who will enjoy a full-scale production and a great day out leading up to Christmas," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The reason the NSW Government backs this is because we know it is important, especially at Christmas time, for seniors to remain socially connected and be valued for their lifelong contribution to our community.

"I encourage locals to secure their free tickets early so they don't miss out."

The 2017 Christmas Concerts are an initiative under the NSW Ageing Strategy 2016-2022 and have been held since 2013.

Tickets to the concert are available from the Saraton Theatre box office on 6642 1633 or by visiting www.saraton.com.

The Daily Examiner features editor LESLEY APPS gets up close and personal with Peter Cousens in this Thursday's edition of OUT THERE.

MP voices support for new choirs

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium will form two new senior choirs having secured government grants totalling more than $9000 to help fund them.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the conservatorium had secured $9140 in funding as part of the Sing Your Age program.

"Residents of Wooli, Minnie Water, Diggers Camp and Pillar Valley will come together to sing a wide-ranging repertoire to cater for a diverse community," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The second initiative, dubbed the Forget Me Not Choir is for community members suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. Participants will be drawn from all over the Clarence Valley."

Mr Gulaptis said that while he was "no Pavarotti", he did understand the benefits for seniors of getting together for a sing-along.

"These are not huge grants but they will really contribute to enriching our local social infrastructure and that is something I'll sing about all day," he said.

The Sing Your Age Grants Program is an initiative of the NSW Ageing Strategy 2016-2020.