Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler has found one way to stave off the boredom during self-isolation.
Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler has found one way to stave off the boredom during self-isolation.
Entertainment

Star’s very racy naked isolation shoot

15th Apr 2020 9:51 PM

That's one way to keep yourself entertained in quarantine.

Comedian and former chat show host Chelsea Handler, 45, has stripped completely naked for a racy Instagram snap, her modesty only covered by a handful of artfully placed books.

"Do you like to have fun in the tub with learning? I do," Handler captioned the revealing photo.

"I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bimonthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine."

Earlier this month Handler kicked off her #GetLitWithChelsea online book club with another naked photo - she certainly knows how to get attention:

Handler's been fond of a revealing photo shoot for years now - she even posed for the cover of Playboy Magazine:

Chelsea Handler on the cover of Playboy, December 2009 double issue. Picture: Playboy
Chelsea Handler on the cover of Playboy, December 2009 double issue. Picture: Playboy

And a few of her more candid Insta-pics from over the years - including a tongue-in-cheek parody of Kim Kardashian's infamous Paper Magazine cover:

Kim vs. Chelsea. Picture: Instagram
Kim vs. Chelsea. Picture: Instagram

 

Topless on a camel, for some reason. Picture: Twitter
Topless on a camel, for some reason. Picture: Twitter

In a 2016 self-penned article for Harper's Bazaar, Handler explained her love of sharing pics of herself in various states of undress online.

"There was never a moment when I was like, 'I'm going to enter the public conversation on the importance of female nudity.' I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a boob out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them. When I go on dates, I'm glad that we've gotten that out of the way so they already know what's coming," she wrote.

"I'm not trying to be a role model to kids, because I don't have any children, but I do think everyone should have a free spirit. I also think that it's great that after all these years, I've finally found a way to utilise my giant jugs."

View this post on Instagram

I'm a Kardashian'

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Star's very racy naked isolation shoot

Bottomless on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Bottomless on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
chelsea handler coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shotgun ammo and knives uncovered in police raid

        premium_icon Shotgun ammo and knives uncovered in police raid

        News Bradley John Harris hoarded weapons and drugs and will now remain behind bars until the end of the year.

        Legal advice on farm structures ringing alarm bells

        premium_icon Legal advice on farm structures ringing alarm bells

        News The legal advice is yet to sink in warns one Coffs Councillor.

        DIGITAL CLARENCE: Bowlo takes to the web

        premium_icon DIGITAL CLARENCE: Bowlo takes to the web

        News Charity raffles a hit as staff members vie for online stardom

        Dentists now using telehealth consults for their patients

        premium_icon Dentists now using telehealth consults for their patients

        News PATIENTS can now call their Dentist via a telehealth consult and claim it on their...