Start a conversation on men’s health this week

WITH the wellbeing of men and boys in the spotlight this week for Men's Health Week, 31 men from across the Clarence Valley have come together to help share tips and messages for staying mentally healthy.

Out Healthy Clarence project co-ordinator Giane Smajstr said the organisation wanted to encourage men to look after their health and raise awareness of men's issues during Men's Health Week, which runs from June 15 to 21.

"We want our men to look after their health, to look after their mental health and seek help, take action when they need to," she said.

The Daily Examiner journalist Jarrard Potter filmed by Our Healthy Clarence project co-ordinator Giane Smajstr for a Men's Health Week promotional video.

To help kick off the conversation around Men's Health Week, Mrs Smajstr set about filming men from all walks to life and compiled a video full of positive messages and wellbeing tips.

"Sometimes men can feel uncomfortable sharing their feelings or talking to other men but mental health and depression are very common and very serious issues and there is help and support available and there are people willing to help," Mrs Smajstr said.

"We can support people with training opportunities to help them identify when somebody is struggling and know how to confidently take action and provide opportunities to support those people.

"We will be sharing our video with the local legends that participated and we will be redirecting people to resources on our website, some local resources on the internet that can support men's wellbeing as well as opportunities for the community to be upskilled in supporting the men in the community.

"We have a very supportive community that looks out for each other and men that want the best for each other."