State body failing to live up to its name

AN INDEPENDENT commission set up to help boost the state's productivity has no inquiries on its books, with the Opposition accusing the Government of running out of ideas.

The Sunday Mail can reveal the Queensland Productivity Commission, which has an annual budget of about $4 million, completed only one inquiry in the past year.

The job of the body, which was established by the State Labor Government in 2015, is to propose reforms that can increase economic growth, lift productivity and improve living standards.

It also reviews complex economic and regulatory issues.

In the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, the commission managed to undertake 164 regulatory review assessments and activities, as well as a productivity research study.

But the last inquiry it undertook, which investigated imprisonment and recidivism, was finalised in August last year.

Acting Treasurer Steven Miles defended the work of the commission, insisting that public inquiries was just one part of its role.

"The QPC also provides strong, independent advice to government on the impact of regulatory change and assesses the potential impacts of major policy reforms," Mr Miles said.

"In the last 18 months, the QPC has provided over 400 separate pieces of analysis and advice to government."

Tim Mander

Steven Miles

Mr Miles accused the LNP of being afraid of strong independent advice.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander said the Government's failure to use its own Productivity Commission showed it was out of ideas and holding the state back.

"It's clear that Labor's not working to create jobs or grow the economy," he said.

"No wonder Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in the nation under Labor."

The commission has previously undertaken five inquiries, including investigations into electricity pricing, manufacturing and service delivery in remote and discrete indigenous communities.

Its final report from its inquiry into imprisonment and recidivism will not be released until the Government has considered it and developed a response - which is due at the end of this month.

The commission is currently undertaking a public pricing review of the Container Refund Scheme.