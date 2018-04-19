State funds promised for community projects

THE STATE Government will give more than $1.67million to Clarence Valley Council to help with community-based projects.

Ellem Oval, Rushforth Park, Yamba Sports Complex, Ken Leeson Oval, the South Grafton Skate Park, the Port of Yamba Historical Society and the Clarence River Historical Society are likely to see the funding through the Stronger Country Comminities round 2 funding.

However, the projects council need funding for will cost more than their allocation at $2,035,088, but Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis advised council they could apply for more money above their allocation.

Some councillors were disappointed in the lack of support for the Yamba Skate Park in their plans to return the bowl to the park.

Cr Karen Toms said she was pleased to see so much funding for community projects, but it should be a priority for council in the future.

"If we get more funds, for stronger communities or for any other funds to replace the bowl, we should,” she said.

"It's a small skate park committee and they are shovel ready, we have a plan and I hope in the near future we can replace that bowl for them.”

Cr Peter Ellem echoed Cr Toms' words, saying the project had been on their radar for a while and it should be a priority.

However, Cr Ellem took the opportunity to talk to the funding for the Port of Yamba Historical Society Project, which will see a new function area built at the museum at a cost of $275,088.

"They walked me over the site where the function area will go, I think it will be a major asset for (the museum's) cultural team,” he said.

He added it was good to see funding going to the Clarence River Historical Society too.

"Museums are being put in the frame for funding because in previous years they've been a little under done,” he said.

PROJECTS

Ellem Oval: Regrade/level fields, new irrigation system and reconfigure turf wicket - $295,000

Rushforth Park: Stage 2 new amenities and canteen - $500,000

Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex: Stage 2 carpark sealing and playing surface upgrade to improve draining on rugby league field - $370,000

Ken Leeson Oval: Stage 1 upgrade from master plan, regrade/level field and irrigation - $150,000

South Grafton Skate Park: Construction - $380,000

Port of Yamba Historical Society: Function area and Yaegl intermpative garden - $275,088

Clarence River Historical Society: Archive facility - $65,000

TOTAL: $2,035,088