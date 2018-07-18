Menu
Cape Hillsborough continues to draw large crowds at sunrise. Stuart Quinn
State Government pumps $800,000 into Cape Hillsborough

Luke Mortimer
17th Jul 2018 3:44 PM

SWATHES of the tourist hotspot Cape Hillsborough will be transformed after the State Government shelled out about $800,000 in funding for the project.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch took to the floor at Parliament House on Monday, announcing the investment into the recently unveiled Cape Hillsborough Sunrise Wallaby Experience north of Mackay.

"Cape Hillsborough is a popular destination for visitors to enjoy stunning scenery and to observe wallabies on the beach at sunrise," Ms Enoch said.

"In response to this interest, the Department of Environment and Science has recently granted a Commercial Activity Agreement to Mackay Tourism Limited for the Cape Hillsborough Sunrise Wallaby Experience.

 

Tourists gather on the beach at Cape Hillsborough as the sun rises. Stuart Quinn

"The tours are conducted by expert guides who manage the interaction between visitors and wallabies; provide interpretation; and ensure the sustainable management and safe delivery of this unique visitor experience."

Ms Enoch said to "support visitation" the department has been "upgrading visitor facilities".

The popular Beachcomber Cove walking track is being resurfaced, as upgrades occur at the Turtle Lookout viewing platform.

New park interpretation signs will soon inform visitors on the natural and cultural value of the national park, and further upgrades to the walking track network will occur.

