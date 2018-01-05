State government steps up to get kids into sport

Clarence River celebrate a wicket in the under-12 match against Nambucca-Bellingen at Lower Fisher Synthetic in round two of North Coast Cricket Council's 2015/16 Junior Inter-District Competition. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

JUNIOR SPORT: Clarence River Junior Cricket Association conference administrator Janet Grieve has put her support behind a state government initiative aimed at getting more kids involved in junior sport.

The NSW Government has allocated $207 million over four years to establish the Active Kids program.

The program will provide a $100 voucher to caregivers of school enrolled children to help with registration and participation costs for sport and fitness activities.

The initiative commences on January 31 and is aims to reduce barriers and help change the physical activity behaviours in children.

While she said the program is coming a little bit too late to assist more kids getting into cricket, Grieve said it was a great initiative for junior sports stars.

"I am hoping it will work to get more kids into sport, Grieve said. "It is unfortunate for our sport that it comes out at the end of January, I think a few of the winter sports might get the most benefit from the program but as long as more kids are out there playing sport that is what matters.”

While she was positive it would make a difference for a lot of kids, Grieve said the program is not the be all and end all to get kids to sport.

"I think at the end of the day if parents see a value in getting their kids into a certain sport then they will be willing to pay anything,” Grieve said.

"The onus is then on the sports themselves to make sure they are providing enough benefit for players.”

The vouchers will only be eligible to children who are enrolled in a NSW school from Kindergarten to Year 12 as well as students who are home schooled.

The program will not be means tested and one voucher will be available for each child in a family annually over the next four-year period.

The voucher can be used for registration or membership fees for structured activities of no less than eight weeks' duration that provide a moderate to vigorous level of physical activity.