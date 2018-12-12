State Govt's early release of $3.1m funding for Gladstone

EXCLUSIVE: IN a bid to create more jobs early next year, Gladstone Regional Council will today receive early access to $3.1million in funding.

As an early Christmas present, the Queensland Government is fast-tracking its third round of the job-supporting Works for Queensland program today.

The initiative, which has delivered more than $15million to the region, helps Queensland councils finance shovel-ready community infrastructure projects.

Previous rounds have led to the construction of Mount Larcom's recreation hub, the sensory park and the refurbishment of Tom Jeffery Park.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said an estimated 260 jobs had been created in the Gladstone region from the Works for Queensland program.

"As our region begins the recovery from this month's unprecedented and devastating bushfires, Works for Queensland will help council bring even more jobs to support Gladstone families," Mr Butcher said.

Gladstone Regional Council will be asked to lodge its plans for community infrastructure projects which it would otherwise have to pay for itself.

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the program was also popular because it helped improve the liveability of towns.

Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive Greg Hallam said the key to the success of the program was it put councils at the centre of decision making in terms of where and how the funds would be invested. "Works for Queensland is all about partnering with local government to create local jobs and leverage local know-how to deliver to communities the infrastructure they use every day."

The fast-track of round three will deliver $100 million to Queensland councils.

Funding for individual councils is calculated according to location, population and employment rates.